PULASKI — More free milk will be distributed today, Thursday, April 30, this time in two locations in northern Oswego County.
According to the office of Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, a partnership with the Dairy Farmers of America and local dairy farmers has resulted in 4,000 gallons of free milk to give to the public.
The distribution will take place from 2-6 p.m. and there is a limit of four gallons per person, officials said. The locations are: Pulaski High School, 4624 Salina St., Pulaski, and the Oswego County Fairgrounds, 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek. Anyone can go to either site.
“When we support our local farmers, we help our neighbors, our economy and the health of our community," Barclay said.
