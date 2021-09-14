OSWEGO – Three mosquito samples recently collected in Oswego County tested positive for the potentially deadly Eastern equine encephalitis virus, according to county health officials, who also reported the first known positive samples for West Nile Virus in the county this year.
The Oswego County Health Department reported mosquito pools collected from the towns of Palermo, Hastings and West Monroe tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), along with a single pool collected in West Monroe that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). Both illnesses can be transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito and cause serious illness, and health officials warned residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang told residents EEE is endemic to the Oswego County area, and noted the county’s surveillance program shows the virus is still present in the county. Huang said the pair of viruses will remain active in the environment until the first heavy frost occurs.
“Until we have a killing frost, people in all areas of Oswego County need to fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they participate in outdoor activities,” Huang said. “Please avoid being outdoors during the periods when mosquitoes are most active, primarily around dusk and dawn. If you are outdoors, you should be wearing long pants and long sleeves, and using insect repellents.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), EEE is a rare illness that can cause rare brain infections. The CDC says only a few cases are reported in the U.S. each year, with most occurring in eastern or Gulf Coast states. Roughly 30 percent of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems.
EEE has now been found at sampling sites in Palermo, Albion, West Monroe, Hastings, Central Square and Constantia so far this year. EEE has been detected in Oswego County starting in July or August for nearly a decade, and was first reported this year in late July in Albion.
The CDC described WNV as the “leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States,” and noted most people infected do not get sick but one in five develop a fever and other symptoms and 1 in 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness. The positive sample of WNV in West Monroe is the first in Oswego County mosquito pools in 2021.
There are no available human vaccines for EEE or WNV.
State and county health officials each year monitor mosquito populations and test samples for various diseases transmitted by the pests. The Oswego County Health Department maintains and operates a countywide mosquito surveillance program headquartered inside the Three Mile Bay Wildlife Management Area in the town of West Monroe near the northern shore of Oneida Lake.
County health officials in early September reported a pair of horses in Palermo died after contracting EEE. A third horse death was reported last week from the same farm. There are EEE vaccines available for horses but the three horses were not vaccinated, according to the county Health Department.
Huang encourages Oswego County residents to use insect repellents when spending extended periods of time outdoors, and to take proactive steps to reduce mosquito populations around the home.
According to the county, insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are most effective, and noted repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to skin. Individuals should read product labels and follow package instructions.
Individuals should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and wear protective clothing, including long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when weather permits.
In an effort to reduce mosquito habitats around the home, residents are advised to take the following steps:
• Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water
• Dispose of old tires, which can be significant mosquito breeding sites. Used tires are accepted at local transfer stations. For details, call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200
• Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots and similar water-holding containers
• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors
• Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly
• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.
