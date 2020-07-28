WEST MONROE — A week after the virus was first detected in an Oswego County mosquito population, county health officials reported more mosquitoes collected in the town of West Monroe have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).
The Oswego County Health Department announced Tuesday the potentially deadly EEE virus was detected in two additional mosquito pools collected from the field station at Toad Harbor Swamp in West Monroe. EEE has been found in Oswego County each year since at least 2014, and officials in the past have said once EEE is detected in one pool of collected mosquitoes, the virus typically spreads to other populations.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), EEE is a rare illness in humans with only a few cases reported in the U.S. each year, but the virus is “one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases” in the nation. Approximately 33 percent of infected individuals die from the disease and most survivors experience significant brain damage, according to the CDC.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang last week noted the COVID-19 pandemic has been the major focus of health officials and the community, but urged residents not to disregard the threat of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses.
“We must not forget that we are now in mosquito season,” Huang said last week, adding the county is working closely with the state Department of Health (DOH) on both the coronavirus and mosquito-borne illness fronts.
The the county Health Department continues to work closely with DOH to monitor mosquito activity in and around the area, Huang said Tuesday, adding health officials would take “appropriate actions” after discussions with state officials.
In each of the previous three years, the county has conducted aerial spraying in an effort to control mosquito populations in the area around Toad Harbor Swamp, which is located near the northwestern end of Oneida Lake. Aerial spraying has typically not taken place before mid-August .
Huang again encouraged individuals in Oswego County to use insect repellents when spending extended periods of time outdoors, and to take proactive steps to reduce mosquito populations around the home.
EEE is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The CDC says most people infected with the virus have no apparent illness, but severe cases involving encephalitis — an inflammation of the brain — start with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness can then progress into disorientation, seizures or coma.
There have been five human cases of EEE in New York state since 1971 — all in Oswego and Onondaga counties — with the most recent cases occurring in 2010 and 2011, according to the state Department of Health (DOH). Each of the five cases proved fatal.
In 2011, local 4-year-old Maggie Wilcox tragically died from the disease, increasing public awareness about the presence and danger of EEE.
The Oswego County Health Department maintains and operates a countywide mosquito surveillance program headquartered inside the Three Mile Bay Wildlife Management Area in the town of West Monroe near the northern shore of Oneida Lake.
The county’s monitoring program starts in late May and ends in early September each year.
Health officials recommend the use of insect repellent while participating in outdoor activities and take proactive measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around their homes.
According to the county, insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are most effective, and noted repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to skin. Individuals should read product labels and follow package instructions.
Individuals should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and wear protective clothing, including long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when weather permits.
In an effort to reduce mosquito habitats around the home, residents are advised to take the following steps:
Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water
Dispose of old tires, which can be significant mosquito breeding sites. Used tires are accepted at local transfer stations. For details, call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200
Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots and similar water-holding containers
Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors
Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly
Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use
Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers
Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs at least twice weekly
Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens, and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds
Use landscaping to eliminate standing water
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the state DOH website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.
