Oswego County health officials Friday announced Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEE) was found in a mosquito sample taken from the town of Constantia near Toad Harbor Swamp last week.
The Oswego County Health Department said officials continue to work closely with the state Department of Health (DOH) and other partners to monitor mosquito and virus activities. Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said cooler nights expected in the next few days should help reduce the mosquito population.
“Still, mosquitoes will continue to be a threat until we have our first heavy frost,” Huang said. “It is very important for people in all areas of the county to continue following their personal protection practices. Preventing mosquito bites remains the best protection against mosquito-borne diseases.”
Huang advises people to avoid the outdoors during periods when mosquitoes are most active, primarily around dawn and dusk, and advised people should wear shoes, socks, long pants and sleeves. Repllent is also recommend.
