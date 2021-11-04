MINETTO — Minetto residents could see their town property taxes increase by more than 30 percent if the town’s proposed 2022 budget is passed unaltered.
The roughly $1 million spending plan, if approved without alterations, includes decreased spending to the town’s general expenses by less than 1 percent while simultaneously increasing highway spending by 12 percent.
The upcoming fiscal year’s proposed property tax rate would increase to $5.92 per $1,000 of assessed property value, up from $4.49 per $1,000 in the current year.
At this rate, a resident with a property valued at $100,000 would be required to pay about $592 in town property tax.
The Minetto Town Board will hold a public hearing on the 2022 spending and revenue plan today at 7:30 p.m. at the Minetto Town Hall, located at 6 Community Drive in the town of Minetto.
Minetto Town Supervisor John Familo said town leaders and department heads this year completed a “thorough line-by-line review” of the budget when determining the town’s financial plan.
“Unfortunately, 2022 will be the first time in several years a tax increase is necessary to ensure the town remains on a solid financial path into the future,” Familo told The Palladium-Time in a statement about the proposed plan. “Last year, we were able to provide our friends and neighbors with a substantial tax decrease during a time when many people were unemployed, working at reduced hours and in some cases fearful for their jobs.”
If adopted without any major changes, the budget calls for an additional roughly $68,000 toward highway expenses and increasing residents’ highway tax to $4.07 per $1,000, up from $3.26 per $1,000 in the current year. This increase would accommodate the town’s needs for equipment and benefits, Familo said.
The new vehicle would replace the highway department’s front line loader, which Familo said “has become unreliable and costly to maintain.”
Familo added, “This is an essential piece of equipment and we have also budgeted for a reconditioned piece of equipment that was requested by the highway superintendent.”
When adding the nearly $444,000 listed for the town’s special districts — such as the water district, sewer districts, single lighting district and fire protection contract — to the $1 million in general and highway spending, the total town spending in the coming fiscal year is projected to be $1,449,342, with total estimated revenues at $251,913.
The proposed budget calls for the use of $284,814 in fund balance to help offset the cost.
This leaves $912,615 to be raised via property taxes to account for all expenditures for the 2022 budget, with $587,116 of that to be put toward highway and general fund spending.
Along with the significant tax increase, residents of the town’s Sewer District #3 can expect to see an increase in their rate — from $261 to $450 — to “better prepare” for the eventual Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grant next year, Familo said.
Familo said town leaders faced some challenges while developing the 2022 spending and revenue plan, pointing to the town’s continuing litigation with the owner of a high value commercial property over the town’s assessed property value of the space.
“The cost of litigation requires the town to budget a substantial amount of money to defend our assessment,” Familo said. “We absolutely must continue with this process and defend our assessment.”
Despite the increased tax rate, this proposed tax rate is lower than the town’s 2020 tax rate, which saw residents paying roughly $7 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“Our town board is committed to the continuation of essential services at the level our residents have come to expect, as cost effectively as possible, while also ensuring financial stability,” he said.
For more information visit www.townofminetto.com or call 315-343-2393. Residents opting to attend Thursday’s public hearing are urged to wear masks.
