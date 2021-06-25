Minetto supervisor race down to absentee ballots

MINETTO — Tuesday’s Republican primary for Minetto town supervisor between lifelong town residents — current Supervisor John Familo and Nickolas Spilman — resulted in a nearly equal split between the two. Familo received 71 votes, and Spilman received 69 votes.
The primary’s result now will be decided through the remaining seven mail-in absentee ballots slated to be opened starting on Tuesday, June 29, according to the Oswego County Board of Elections.
Spilman, a member of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, told The Palladium-Times during a recent interview that his more than 15 years on the board has helped develop his skills as a moderator and facilitator, experience that would be helpful for the role, he said. He is seeking the four-year seat to improve the town’s transparency and clarification, something he said he’s taken notice of in recent years.
“I have always lived in this town. I see what is going on, and (I see) a lack of accountability and leadership,” Spilman said earlier this month.
Familo, who has been the supervisor since August 2020 after former Supervisor Dom Domicolo resigned, said his more than two decades of town board experience and previous accomplishments while serving the town make him the strongest candidate.
“Growing up in this town, I love this town. I can’t imagine another place to live,” Familo said in a recent interview. If re-elected, he said he would continue focusing on changing the town’s operating procedures and improving the town’s infrastructure.
When contacted earlier this week, neither Familo nor Spilman wanted to comment on this week’s results or how they believed it would turn out, but both said they were eager to see the results once finalized.
Spilman said he thought the election went “really well” and appreciated everyone who voted and participated during Tuesday’s primary. He said he wanted to extend his appreciation for the poll workers.
Familo said that regardless of the outcome, he was happy the community was able to lend their voices. He joined Spilman in thanking everyone who participated.
The results of the June 22 primary will effectively decide the supervisor race as neither candidate will appear on any other ballot lines for the Nov. 3 general election, and no other candidates have filed petitions seeking the office.
