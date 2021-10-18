MINETTO — Minetto leaders this week reported on the town’s progress in completing several critical steps for the 2022 town budget.
Town Supervisor John Familo said the main focus for next year’s budget is to efficiently revamp the town’s business procedures to “ensure a continuation of the level of services our residents expect and deserve.”
“Our town is extremely fortunate to have town councilmen who are dedicated public servants and truly care about their community,” Familo said. “It is a pleasure for me to have the privilege of working with them.”
Town officials will hold budget workshops on Oct. 22, Oct. 25, and Oct. 28 — all at 6 p.m. — in the Minetto Town Hall, located at 6 Community Drive in the town.
The 2022 budget public hearing will be Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and then the town board plans to have its budget adoption meeting on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
According to Familo, during the most recent town board meeting major steps were taken through the establishment of three budget reserve accounts — the POND Meadows 1 and 2 Reserve Funds as well as the Employees Benefits Capital Reserve Fund — as well as the adoption of a local law overriding the state property tax cap.
The POND Meadows 1 and 2 reserve funds are money set aside for repairing and maintaining the town’s sewer systems.
The Employees Benefits Capital Reserve Fund is money set aside for town employees at their time of retirement, according to town leaders.
The next step in the town’s budgeting process will be to adopt a fund balance policy, a step town officials plan to take to “better define some of the budget lines which will enhance our budgeting and accounting process,” Familo said.“The implementation of these enhancements to the way we do business will benefit the town for the long term.”
Minetto’s 2021 budget called for roughly $930,000 in total expenditures and slashed tax rates in the town significantly, driven in large part by a more than 20 percent reduction in highway expenses.
For more information, visit www.townofminetto.com.
