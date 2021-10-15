Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.