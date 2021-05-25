Midway Drive-In going strong in 73rd year

MINETTO — The iconic Midway Drive-In Theatre has opened for its 73rd season, bringing the nostalgic drive-in experience back for local movie enthusiasts.
Owned by the Nagelschmidt family, Midway Drive-In is located at 2475 state Route 48. It opened on Friday with Warner Brothers Studios’ “Tom and Jerry” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
Returning patrons will find this season similar to last year in that there will be attendance restrictions and for now, double features.
Co-owner John Nagelschmidt said attendance cap restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic could change in the near future.
“As with last season, we will begin this season at half capacity until we receive official confirmation that we can expand attendance,” Nagelschmidt said.
Midway will be showing two movies each night it is open, a departure from its traditional triple-feature format.
Nagelschmidt said the attendance cap was not the only factor limiting the amount of screenings.
“Many of our suppliers are still at limited function or on back order,” he said. He noted that supply delays, especially from movie producers, left Midway with few options apart from returning to a double-feature structure.
Throughout 2020, movie studios opted to shift their productions from a traditional cinema to an online or streaming service format, mostly due to coronavirus-related limitations and closures of cinemas nationwide.
Movies shown at Midway Drive-In last season were mostly classics released between the 1970s and 1990s.
Nagelschmidt said he has no intention of discarding the triple-feature format, a long-standing precedent set by his family before him. His family purchased the theater in 1987, and following his father’s passing in 2017, Nagelschmidt, his siblings, and his mother took over the operation.
For decades, Midway has shown triple features. Nagelschmidt said he is hopeful that as movies return, waves of moviegoers will follow.
“We are hopeful to bring back triple features as the season progresses. With more new movies set to be released this summer, we’re hopeful this will be reflected in higher attendance,” he said.
He said the movie lineup this year will consist of “retro titles mixed in with new releases.”
Attendees are required to pay in cash at the front gates while theater officials update their systems to accept debit and credit cards; changes are anticipated to come within the next few months, Nagelschmidt said.
However, he said this season’s tickets would not be sold online, saying that the service “proved to be complicated for customers and financially burdensome for the business.”
Midway is following current state guidelines; meaning masks for fully vaccinated adults are optional while unvaccinated attendees are required to wear a mask.
“This will be on an honor system, as children and some adults are not yet vaccinated. We will still encourage mask use in the concession building and restrooms. Our staff will continue wearing masks. Masks will not be required on the lot,” Nagelschmidt said.
Playing this weekend at the Midway Drive-In Theatre will be “A Quiet Place II” and the 2013 action horror film “World War Z,” both rated PG-13. Gates are set to open at 7 p.m. and movies will start at 8:35 p.m.
For more information visit www.midwaydrivein.com.
