Michaels appoints Nicholson to city court judge

Georgetown, Syracuse Law grad replaces Mirabito
FULTON — Mayor Deana Michaels announced Friday the appointment of James M. Nicholson as part-time Fulton City Court judge, replacing retiring Judge Jerome Mirabito.
Nicholson has served as an Assistant District Attorney and also in private law practice. He is a graduate of Georgetown University and Syracuse Law School. Before practicing law, he was a Social Studies teacher. He also served as a coach and an athletic director.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation for Judge Mirabito's years of service to the city of Fulton as its court judge,” Michaels said. “He fulfilled his duties with distinction and we are a better city because of his service.”
“I am very honored by the appointment and excited to take on this new role. I look forward to working with Judge Hawthorne and the staff at Fulton City Court,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson added the “unique position as part-time judge” would allow him to serve the court while also maintaining his private law practice.
