MEXICO — In response to numerous inquiries and the many erroneous postings by unassociated parties on social media, the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department would like to bring the public up to date on its annual field days plans. Currently, the department is still planning on having field days on the weekend of July 16-18.
At a recent business meeting of the Fire Corporation, there was an extensive discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, New York State’s current pause, and how the fire department would respond to it. Using the county and state guidance on the re-opening of this region of New York State, the fire department wants to make it clear that it is taking a positive approach for continuing and is currently planning for that event to happen.
Fire department business officers and the field days chairmen have had positive, proactive discussions with the businesses that provide food and beverages, operating supplies, and the carnival ride operator. They are working with the department to try and make this annual event happen.
“We have always felt that our field days is more than just a fundraiser. It is a community event. We are attempting to make this happen. However, as we abide by Governor Cuomo’s phase-in plans, we know that there must be a cutoff date that we must adhere to in order to successfully coordinate everything that goes into making this event happen smoothly and safely,” a statement by the department said. “The membership of the department has established Thursday, June 11, as our ‘go/no go’ cutoff date. We would appreciate your depending on the fire department to provide you with field days information.”
