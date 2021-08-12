MEXICO — The Mexico Town Board this week called upon the community for feedback on a local law restricting cannabis smoking facilities or dispensaries from opening in the town.
On March 31, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) legalizing recreational cannabis use throughout the state. The next step was for local municipalities to determine if entities distributing and allowing on-site smoking will be permitted to open in their respective communities.
All board members present Monday agreed to prohibit these establishments from opening through a local law. Board member Russell Partrick was absent from the meeting.
However, not all community members who attended shared the same opinion. According to Mexico residents Andy Salvagni and Nathaniel DeFalco, the board’s decision was baseless and would only restrict the town from certain benefits.
“I just hate to see them restrict it because it will be trying to get blood from a stone to get them to change their mind,” he said. “They are losing out on revenues for our town (and there are) medicinal benefits to it as well.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), marijuana and cannabis — the plant marijuana is harvested from — have “chemicals that may help symptoms for some health problems.”
DeFalco said the new regulations were disappointing to hear and actually counteract his personal plans to open and operate a cannabis-related business in the town.
“I was looking into getting an LLC to open a business here,” he said. “I went into the military and came back. I’ve been working in retail for 15 plus years. I know how to run a business. If Mexico wants to stay in the Stone Age, I’ll just go somewhere else.”
Mexico Town Supervisor Eric Behling said the new local law doesn’t represent any hard feelings about those who recreationally use cannabis, but instead provides town officials with “more time” to determine the best solution.
“All this does is delay it, kick it down the road a bit, and lets us see what our planning and zoning boards think,” Behling said following the meeting. “I don’t have a negative connotation toward those that use it if they use it privately and in accordance with the laws.”
Board member Cindy Robert agreed, saying that while the local law was enacted, the measure could be “revisited many times.”
“It gives us some time to get our stuff together because a lot of things have not been published yet as far as what (the state) is expecting,” Robert said. “If we were to allow these businesses right now, we wouldn’t be able to change it if they went south on us.”
As stated in the MRTA, local governing bodies have until Dec. 31 to determine if these businesses would be allowed to open in the town.
Behling said he thought the meeting was a great step in the right direction and said despite some disagreements, the community’s feedback was welcomed and helpful.
“I am glad that was there,” Behling said of the concerns raised. “I always welcome opposing opinions. It’s better to get everything out there on the table and discuss it.”
Officials said all community members who couldn’t attend the meeting are encouraged to reach out and share their opinions on the topic with town officials.
“I think in time, if the planning and zoning boards come to me and there seems to be a large interest in it, and if I sat down with enough people from every side, then I might have the planning board look into it,” Behling said.
The Mexico Town Zoning Board meets the third Monday of every month and the Planning Board meets the first Monday of every month. For more information visit www.mexicony.net.
