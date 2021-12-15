MEXICO — The Mexico Town Board voted unanimously in favor of a local law Monday that would have the municipality opt out of allowing adult-use cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges within town limits.
The Town of Mexico joins more than 400 localities in New York state that have opted out of said retail opportunities in New York state, according to an opt-out tracker compiled by SUNY’s Rockefeller Institute of Government.
Localities interested in opting out will have to file that decision with the office of the secretary of state of New York by Dec. 31, according to a provision found in the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA).
The bill — which introduced a system for the state and municipalities to regulate manufacturing of cannabis products, establish ways to tax sales and production, and oversee the commercial sale of recreational marijuana through the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) — was signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March.
“Municipalities cannot prohibit the legalization of marijuana in general; residents can still possess and consume within the municipality,” according to a policy analysis from SUNY’s Rockefeller Institute Director of Operations Heather Trela. “Prohibition is limited to the two types of retail businesses exclusively and does not apply to cultivation or manufacturing facilities.”
If municipalities do not adhere to the Dec. 31 opt-out deadline, they will be automatically opted-in to the retail marijuana market. There is currently an online opt-out portal municipal leaders can visit to go through the process.
“This web portal will enable localities to file their local law opt-out requests and ensure that the Cannabis Control Board has this key information as we consider license applications and the siting of cannabis businesses,” New York State CCB Chair Tremaine Wright said in a statement. “I encourage localities requesting to opt-out of hosting dispensary and on-site consumption licensees to file their requests promptly so we can build an accessible, safe and equitable industry in New York.”
OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said the opt-out measure allows residents to be heard at the state level.
“Ultimately, understanding these decisions will be critical for those seeking a license to understand where opportunities are available and for the (CCB) to understand the initial geographic picture of participation. We look forward to continuing to work with our local partners, as together we strive to build an equitable market,” Alexander said.
Tax revenue is a reason why localities may want to opt-in.
“Those municipalities that do decide to opt out will not be eligible to receive any of the revenue generated from adult-use marijuana sales,” Trela said. “MRTA establishes a 13 percent tax on adult-use marijuana sales, 4 percent of which is split between the county (25 percent of the 4 percent) and municipalities (75 percent of that 4 percent).”
For Mexico officials, it was important to have the community’s input on the matter. The town could have a special election or permissive referendum if residents decide the town should opt back into the provisions outlined in the MRTA.
“We want to be able to have a permissive referendum because the board feels they want to have the public vote on it,” Town Supervisor Eric Behling said Monday. “If the people said yes, I would like to try and have both the zoning and planning boards put together how they would want to administer licenses within our township.”
Mike Mowry, an area resident, spoke at the meeting Monday, noting he “strongly opposes” the issuance of cannabis retail licenses in Mexico.
“I strongly oppose the idea of opening up the town and village of Mexico to the retail sale of marijuana or any other drug that is not prescribed or not sold by way of a doctor’s prescription at a pharmacy,” he said. “I just think it would set a very poor example for the youths in our community and it would be bound to gravitate toward the kids. That is not something I would like to see Mexico stand for.”
Behling did not rule out a possible opt-in if the permissive referendum gives that indication.
“It doesn’t make it so we can’t opt back in. We can if we want to,” he said. “I am assuming the town will want to have a referendum before this is approved. I think that is the proper course.”
Other municipalities in Oswego County that have decided to opt out of these MRTA provisions include the town of Volney, the village of Mexico, the town of Orwell, and the town of Constantia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.