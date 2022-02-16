MEXICO — The Mexico Town Board held a public hearing Tuesday addressing the imposing of a three-month moratorium on applications for new commercial sawmills. About 40 people attended the hearing.
Several people had comments as to why the moratorium was created and what were the particulars of the regulations the town believes are necessary to grant further applications.
Mexico Town Supervisor Eric Behling opened the public hearing by telling those in attendance he wanted to clear up a couple of “misnomers” regarding the moratorium.
“This moratorium is not the town board, or zoning or planning (boards) out to ban sawmills,” Behling said. “The Planning (board) and Zoning just want some clarification on some rules going forward. Those who have their sawmills are fine. You have permits, the ones waiting for permits got theirs.”
Behling said he likes comparing this situation to the Super Bowl.
“You have referees on the field,” he said. “That’s Planning and Zoning. They are our town’s referees."
Behling went on to explain those Planning and Zoning officers are interested in community safety issues, or other items of fact they felt they needed explanation on. He said Planning and Zoning are looking for “a couple, three months to have that time to go through it” and then they will restart accepting new applications going forward.
“So, again, a moratorium does not mean we are trying to end sawmills in the town,” Behling said.
Resident DeWayne Morton had a question.
“It says, (referring to written moratorium) ... including, but not limited to commercial and portable sawmills. Does that mean even though I don’t do commercial sawmilling that I can’t use my sawmill?” Morton said.
Behling assured Morton that was not the case at all. He said if Morton had a home hobby sawmill he was fine to use it.
Morton was more concerned with what the document said and explained to Behling that it should say “home or hobby sawmilling is acceptable.”
“The way this reads right now, I wouldn’t be able to use my portable sawmill at all,” Morton said.
Behling once again tried to assure the attendee that the moratorium is for commercial grade sawmilling.
“Obviously if you’re cutting your wood, bringing it up to your own sawmill, that’s a completely different matter too,” Behling said.
Morton asked if the county had given the town any advice on how to proceed with the new law, and were there any other towns in the area that imposed similar stipulations to their own town’s building and use of sawmills.
“I believe Redfield has,” Behling said.
Morton also voiced concerns as to whether the moratorium time would produce an agenda for the Planning and Zoning boards to achieve their regulatory goals.
Behling said it was not his or the board’s intention to delay the issue.
“It’s not in the board’s best interest, or my own interest, to drag this out,” Behling said. “ People need to do business because it is the source of their income so we are not looking to extend past the time we’ve designated.”
The supervisor said they strategically did it in the winter so it wouldn’t be as big an issue.
Mexico resident Jeff Beardslee asked why it was necessary to have a meeting concerning a moratorium in the first place.
“Commercial sawmills have never been in our township, until our friends moved in, our good friends,” Beardslee said. “People who pay their taxes and are good community members. I want to know why this has all been brought up.”
Beardslee referred to the six Amish gentlemen sitting in the rear of the room. Town Attorney Graham Seiter answered Beardslee.
“I’ll tell you one of the reasons why it’s come up,” Seiter said. “If you were attending Planning Board meetings, Zoning Board meetings, we’ve been dealing with all kinds of these sawmills. During those meetings we’re facing a lot of questions.”
Seiter said they don’t want to arbitrarily put rules in place.
“We want to find a way or amend some laws to see that all sawmills are treated equally and fair, and that’s what we’re doing,” Seiter said.
It seemed as if Beardslee was not satisfied with Seiter’s answer.
“Yes, but why is this a problem?” he said. “What is the problem with what anybody is doing whether it be a private business, whether it’s a farm, why has this become an issue? Is there something I’m missing about this?”
Seiter spoke in deeper detail about what he felt the Planning Board and Zoning Board are hoping to accomplish.
“I think the general consensus is that both the Planning Board and the Zoning Board want to make sure that there is universal treatment of everybody across the board,” he said, “that we’re looking at all different aspects of each sawmill.”
Seiter said they were trying to modify their rules for protection purposes regarding these new sawmills.
“We want to make sure they are safe,” Seiter said. “We want make sure they are productive, and we’re not saying they can’t do it. We just want to tune up the laws we already have in place.”
Seiter said there were a lot of issues brought up regarding safety practices.
Beardslee asked who was the Planning or Zoning Board to say what was or what was not safe.
“I really have a lot of questions about why we’re having this meeting,” Beardslee said. “It seems to me we are picking on one particular entity in our community.”
Behling said he explained this at the beginning of the meeting.
“I’m not saying we are doing away with them (sawmills),” he said. “We’re just asking for a little time to sharpen our pencils on what we need as far as how we conduct ourselves with all the sawmills going forward.”
Behling said he himself has bought lumber from the Amish many times. During the pandemic, lumber prices went sky high and they came into the community and filled that need, and filled it quite well. However, there is very little on the books concerning safety and daily practices.
“I mean you have people coming in and how do you wait on them with the saw running?” Behling said. “Distance from the road, how are stacking your logs, are you possibly putting motorists in danger? These are just a couple of the suggestions so far.”
Behling asked Nancy Weber, chair of the Planning Board, if she had any suggestions.
“I can think of just one,” Weber said. “Hours of operation.”
Behling expanded on Weber’s suggestion by saying they were responsible for everyone in the town and had to look out for the neighbors of the sawmills.
“Can they run their sawmill late at night?” Behling said. “Neighbors have kids who need to be put to bed, these are the things we run into a lot.”
Behling said prior to closing the hearing the Planning Board and the Zoning Board will use the three months to review, discuss and present to the town board all the regulations that are necessary to bring the moratorium to a close on schedule.
“If anyone wants to drop us a letter concerning this issue, we would be glad
to have those,” he said.
