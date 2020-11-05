MEXICO, N.Y. — Mexico High School is moving to a fully virtual curriculum for at least two weeks following a student’s positive COVID-19 test.
The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) on Thursday said the Oswego County Health Department notified district officials that a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus. Due to the number of staff members in quarantine, MACS high school students will enter a two-week virtual instruction period starting Nov. 6.
“While I understand that this news is concerning, please understand that the district has been and will continue to work closely with the Oswego County Health Department to ensure the safety of our school community,” MACS Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo said in a Thursday letter sent home to families. “Our district is fully prepared to continue educating our students and ensuring their safety during this time.”
MACS said impacted students should plan to return to in-person instruction Nov. 20.
According to the district, the Mexico High School student, who won’t be identified due to privacy concerns, last attended classes on Nov. 3. County health officials are notifying individuals who are considered close contacts to the student in accordance with state and local contact tracing policies.
Anyone who has had close contact, defined as 10 minutes or more in an enclosed space, with the student will be required by the health department to quarantine for 14 days.
Mexico High School’s move to virtual instruction is the second school within the district to make such a move, following a similar occurrence at Palermo Elementary School last month. Palermo Elementary is on track to return from its two-week virtual learning period Nov. 9, according to the district.
The district said all full day CiTi BOCES students from Mexico High School will continue to attend their respective BOCES programs as long as they are not under quarantine.
The regular hybrid schedules for Mexico Elementary, New Haven Elementary and Mexico Middle School remain unchanged and those buildings remain open, according to MACS officials.
District officials continued to urge individuals to take preventative measures, such as ensuring proper hygiene and handwashing, practicing social distancing, and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.
Anyone with concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID Hotline at 315-349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.