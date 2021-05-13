Mexico standoff ends with gunman's suicide

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect new information.
MEXICO, N.Y. — An incident in the town of Mexico that caused schools to enter lockdowns on Tuesday ended after nearly 12 hours when a man shot and killed himself, according to law enforcement officials.
Troopers were dispatched to state Route 104 in the town to locate a 32-year-old Mexico man, later identified as Philip Watros, possibly armed and making homicidal and suicidal threats to an estranged girlfriend.
Authorities located the subject and his vehicle in Mexico Community Park and, due to the threats and public safety concerns, a perimeter was established. The State Police Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T.) and negotiators responded, and after a lengthy standoff that stretched into the evening Watros shot himself with a rifle.
Watros was transported by ambulance to SUNY Upstate University Hospital. He died there Wednesday afternoon, according to state police information office Trooper Jack Keller.
State police were assisted by the Oswego City Police, Oswego County Sheriffs deputies and McFee Ambulance.
