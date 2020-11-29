Mexico schools switch to fully remote instruction through Dec. 11

MEXICO — Mexico Academy and Central School District students will be fully remote for at least the next two weeks of instruction, officials announced Saturday.
More than 60 MACS staff and students are currently under quarantine, according to district leaders, and the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases prompted activation of the district's fully remote instruction mechanism effective immediately and continuing through Friday, Dec. 11.
In a letter and automated telephone call to district families, MACS Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo said the action is an effort to control the spread of the highly contagious virus.
“In the past week, we have had four staff members and six students test positive for COVID-19,” Schiedo said. “Even though we have not had any known transmission within our buildings, I am concerned about the number of staff and students who are under quarantine and/or infected."
Specifically, the district has 27 staff members and 34 students under quarantine, according to Schiedo.
MACS plans to return to its usual hybrid model for all five district schools on Monday, Dec. 14 but all decisions are subject to other factors including the district’s infection rate. Staff members not under quarantine orders will continue to report to buildings daily.
Schiedo urged all Tiger families to take preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene such as frequent hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing when social distancing is not possible.
Questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure should be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 349-3330.
A full letter from Schiedo to the MACS community about remote learning is available at MexicoCSD.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.