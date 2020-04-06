OSWEGO — Oswego Health is recognizing the home-grown leader of its respiratory therapy unit as the treatment has been thrust into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristina Marks, RRT, BS is Oswego Health’s director of respiratory therapy, a Mexico native and chief of its treatment ward for patients with respiratory illnesses at Oswego Hospital. Oswego Health officials this week praised Marks and her team of respiratory therapists as "ready to care for any and all patients including COVID-19 patients."
For the past seven years, Kristina has seen many different facets within respiratory from neonatal to adult.
“I grew up in Mexico, this is my home. I want to keep my community and my work family safe and healthy,” Marks said. “We are prepared for any patient who enters our hospital.”
Respiratory therapists treat diseases, infections, and viruses of the cardiopulmonary system, such as lung cancer, asthma, emphysema, bronchitis and pneumonia. Oswego Health officials say those protocols are "vital to the care of COVID-19 patients" and Oswego Health has an entire team dedicated to respiratory illnesses.
“Kristina has helped bring our respiratory therapy department to a whole new level,” stated Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN, Director of Nursing. “The collaboration between physicians, nurses and respiratory therapy has never been better. We are so grateful for her expertise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.