OSWEGO — An Oswego County jury on Friday found a Mexico man guilty of felony sex abuse and a series of associated misdemeanors in a case involving child victims.
Paul Allen, 58, of Mexico was found guilty of first-degree sexual abuse, a violent felony and five misdemeanors that included forcible touching, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The Oswego County jury returned the guilty verdict Friday afternoon after a multi-day trial, and Allen — who was previously convicted of forcible touching in 2017 — faces up to seven years in state prison.
The offenses Allen was accused and convicted of involved two different child victims younger than 14 years old at the time, according to authorities. The incidents took place in the town of New Haven between 2005 and 2019.
Allen, then 54, was sentenced to an intermittent weekend sentence of 60 days in the Oswego County Correctional Facility and six years’ probation in April 2017 for forcibly touching four victims at Walmart and Ollie’s over the course of two days. He pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, in satisfaction of all four counts.
The victims were between 30 and 41 years old, prosecutors said, including one employee at one of the stores and three customers, one of whom had a child with her at the time. Prosecutors at the time noted surveillance video showed numerous other alleged victims Allen grabbed, but several of the alleged victims were not identified. Allen at the time said he was “truly sorry”, and it would never happen again.
Allen was then arrested on two separate occasions in 2019, first in July for two counts each of second- and third-degree sex abuse, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of forcible touching. Deputies said those allegations stemmed from incidents that occurred with two separate minors in June and July of 2019.
Later that year, in October, Allen, then 56, was charged with two counts of forcible touching and two counts of first-degree sex abuse related to three separate alleged offenses in the towns of New Haven and Scriba. Deputies said those charges were related to incidents involving victims ranging in age from 11 to 57 that occurred between 2015 and 2019.
“He has shown himself to be a predator, and he needs a significant state prison sentence to keep our community safe,” Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes said of Allen after Friday’s conviction.
Oakes credited the two victims in the case for the conviction, saying the “two young women showed tremendous courage and strength by confronting their abuser in court.”
Oakes said the outcome of the case was the result of a collaborative effort of the area’s multi-disciplinary team hosted at the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, and pointing to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office investigation and the advocacy skills of Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte, who prosecuted the case.
Oswego County Court Judge Walter Hafner Jr. presided over the trail, which started May 3, according to the district attorney’s office. Allen was represented by Syracuse-based attorneys Michael Spano and Michael Kasmarek.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled in the case.
