Mexico man charged with first-degree rape

MEXICO — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local man with first-degree rape and a number of other violent offenses in connection to an incident that allegedly occurred over the weekend.
Jonathan Cronk, 29, of Mexico, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree rape, third-degree criminal weapons possession, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal breathing obstruction, according to a sheriff’s office press release Monday.
According to police, sheriff’s deputies responded to Cronk’s residence in Mexico shortly before 1 a.m. on April 12 on reports of an alleged domestic incident that had occurred earlier in the night. Following an investigation, officials arrested Cronk.
“It was determined that the victim was threatened with a knife,” said Lieutenant Andrew J. Bucher.
The alleged victim is an adult female but no further identifying details would be released in the interest of privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said. The menacing charge stems from Cronk allegedly breaking property belonging to the alleged victim but police declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding the weapons charge, citing the ongoing investigation.
Cronk is scheduled for supervised released under the control of the Oswego County Probation Office with electronic monitoring. Sheriff’s officials told The Palladium-Times the electronic monitoring system consists of an ankle bracelet programmed to alert authorities if the wearer crosses a boundary outside his or her residence.
The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
