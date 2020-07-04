Mexico JROTC program donates $2K to food pantry

MEXICO — The cadets in the Mexico Academy and Central School’s JROTC program, with the tremendous support of the district’s community have, made a sizable donation to the Mexico Food Pantry.
As part of the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program’s ongoing support, the group has donated $2,000 since the pandemic began to help feed those in need.
The program collects bottles and cans via a return box at the Mexico bus garage from community members and 100 percent of those proceeds are returned to the Mexico Food Pantry.
Marine Corps Lt. Col. John Freda, who oversees the JROTC program alongside 1st Sgt. LaShaun Benjamin, said he is quite proud of the cadets and community for this “act of compassion and kindness” and helps the program achieve one of its main goals: to support the MACS community.
“The generosity of our community is a wonderful thing to see,” Freda added. “In these challenging times, if we all do a little we can accomplish a lot.”
The JROTC program teaches high school students about leadership and working toward achieving goals whether they choose to pursue a military career or not.
The Mexico Food Pantry is located at 5864 Scenic Ave. in Mexico and its various hours can be found via Facebook or its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.