MEXICO — The Mexico Volunteer Fire Department Field Days for 2020 are canceled, according to department officials.
Following a mid-May meeting to discuss plans for the field days, the fire department set a June 11 deadline for a decision on the status of the event. At the June meeting, the decision was made to cancel this year’s field days.
In between the two meetings, planning of the event and discussions with vendors and suppliers took place. However, as the deadline approached, it became apparent that a variety of factors were going to prevent the field days from happening. Those factors included an unclear definition of New York’s coronavirus lockdown Phase 4 re-opening expectations, and how the fire department would meet the governor’s plan and the state health department’s requirements.
Other factors influencing the decision included the lack of availability of goods and services needed to make field days happen, and the uncertainty of food and beverage costs and availability of those items, according to officials.
In making the decision to cancel for 2020, the members expressed a positive outlook for the future of field days in Mexico. The department is expecting that it will be able to hold the field days in 2021.
Officials said the fire department’s philosophy on the field days is that it is more than just a fundraising event. It is a community event, and another way for their organization to serve the community.
