MEXICO, N.Y. — Mexico Elementary School is the latest in a growing list of local schools to move to temporary remote learning, with the school slated to use virtual instruction Friday and planning to return to its hybrid learning model on Monday.
Mexico Elementary students will receive virtual instruction for a single day, Nov. 20, after a positive case of COVID-19 was detected in the student body. School officials said the day of remote learning would allow ample time for the Oswego County Health Department to conduct contact tracing, and students are expected to return on Monday, Nov. 23.
“While I understand that this news is concerning, please know the district has been and will continue working closely with the Oswego County Health Department to ensure the safety of our school and community,” said Michael Schiedo, the interim superintendent for Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS), in a letter to the MACS community about the news.
Schiedo said the student who tested positive was last in attendance at the school on Nov. 16. Schiedo said contact tracing is underway by the county Health Department, and health officials would require anyone considered a close contact to the infected individual to quarantine for 14 days.
The return to in-person instruction on Nov. 23 would start just two days before schools close for Thanksgiving recess, which starts Nov. 25.
Palermo Elementary, New Haven Elementary and Mexico Middle School will remain open and operate on their normal schedules, according to district officials. Mexico High School will continue its fully remote model until after Thanksgiving recess, with a planned return to the district’s hybrid schedule starting Nov. 30.
District officials continued to urge everyone to take preventative measures such as ensuring proper hand washing, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure may contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 349-3330.
Schiedo’s Thursday letter can be viewed in its entirety at mexicocsd.org.
