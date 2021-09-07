Mexico electrician Morgan plugs a big one on hunting show

MEXICO — An Oswego County hunter has taken a spectacular trophy hunting prize, and his skills will be on display on national television later this month.
Dustin Morgan, a journeyman electrician originally from Hannibal, recently traveled from his home in Mexico to northeast Utah in hopes of putting his archery tag on a velvet mule deer buck on an episode of “Brotherhood Outdoors” airing the week of Sept. 13 on Sportsman Channel.
For Morgan, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 43, spotting and stalking trophy mule deer over rolling, sage-covered hills is a brand-new experience. It’s even more meaningful because his father Don, also a union member and Morgan’s longtime hunting partner, is there to witness it, according to a recent interview with the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA), a nonprofit organization whose members “hunt, fish, shoot and volunteer their skills for conservation.”
“Hunting the west is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Morgan. “This was an amazing experience for me, especially being out there with my father, and I want to thank the USA for all of it.”
Hours of scouting and glassing numerous shootable bucks pays off when the pair and their guide find a remarkable animal in a spot that allows Morgan to make a stealthy stalk into bow range. “Brotherhood Outdoors” also offers a behind the scenes look at the everyday lives of hardworking union members. In this episode, Morgan installs a new fire alarm network at the high school he attended as a student.
“I graduated from Hannibal High School in 2004 and joined the union right away,” he said. “I’m a third-generation IBEW member and have been working in this trade for over 17 years now. It’s treated me great, and I love it.”
Catch the excitement of Morgan’s Utah mule deer adventure when “Brotherhood Outdoors” airs on the Sportsman Channel Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. Eastern with re-airings on Friday at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.
The USA is a union-dedicated, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose members hunt, fish, shoot and volunteer their skills for conservation. The USA is uniting the union community through conservation to preserve North America’s outdoor heritage. For more information, visit www.unionsportsmen.org or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Launched in 2003, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman HD is a television and digital media company fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of Americans. A division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Sportsman Channel delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel online at thesportsmanchannel.com.
