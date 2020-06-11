MEXICO — Count the 10th annual Mexico Car Show as the latest event canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff Beardslee, who along with Fran Moshier co-chairs the show, said the event slated for Sunday, June 14, has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled this year, Beardslee added.
“This was going to be our 10th annual show. We did expect to see up to 300 cars coming in,” Beardslee said.
Last year’s event saw 279 classic cars and trucks from Model Ts to present-day vehicles. The show has grown from modest beginnings into a large, one-day event attracting more than 3,000 people. It is presented by the Mexico VFW Post 369 Auxiliary and is held at the VFW field along Route 3 North.
“All the money goes for veterans’ services,” Beardslee said.
Not only is it a huge, fun event for the local population, it attracts many visitors from throughout central and northern New York.
Only about 50 of the classic vehicles in the show come from Oswego County. The rest are from outside the area, so the event is an economic boon for the county.
The car show also includes vendors, food, a chicken barbecue, 50-50 drawings, and more.
“We get a lot of support from local businesses,” Beardslee said. “It’s a big, family event.”
The Mexico VFW is a fine facility that typically hosts several events like pancake breakfasts and fish dinners, and is rented for things like weddings, family reunions, and other gatherings, Beardslee said. Because it is unable to host those events during the COVID-19 pandemic, the money that would be raised for local veterans’ services is not coming in.
He’s hoping that the Mexico Car Show returns bigger and better than ever in 2021.
“We look forward to this every year,” Beardslee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.