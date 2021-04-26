HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Central School District Board of Education unanimously appointed Meredith Furlong as Hannibal High School’s new principal recently, returning Furlong to the district more than two years after she left.
Furlong will replace Interim Principal Stephen Dunn on July 1 when he transitions to a new position directing the Hannibal Central School District’s (HCSD) Career Readiness Program, a program designed to help students find work or educational opportunities after high school.
“I have forever been invested in trying to make the educational experiences as best as can be for the kids in the county and I am pretty excited to go back to a community I spent quite a bit of time with,” Furlong said.
Furlong, an Oswego High School graduate, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Rochester, a master’s degree in psychological and counseling services from SUNY Oswego, and more than 20 years of experience working in the school system.
She previously held the position of HCSD’s school psychologist for more than a decade. During her first run with the district, she helped the student body with special education needs, counseling services, and was “involved in a lot of school improvement efforts.”
Helping the Hannibal district make improvements was her first experience with “the administrative world.” Taking a liking to that kind of work, Furlong left the district in 2019 and took a position with the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Central School District as their director of special education.
In that position, Furlong said she was not only focused on the special needs programming for APW students but was involved with several critical aspects of the district including development of new programs and creating a comprehensive support plan to help students. She described the experience as “wearing many hats.”
“My priority has always been making sure we have the right programs and supports for our students in our special education program, but I would say I have also worked closely with the team to develop a system that will better meet the needs of all the kids,” she said.
APW Superintendent Lynn Rhone said Furlong’s valuable leadership skills were beneficial for the district and described her as a “shining star.”
“She worked diligently to put systems in place and quickly provided the stability and leadership the department needed. Meredith's focus here was clear — students, families and special education regulations. The students, staff and community of APW will miss her and her leadership,” Rhone said.
According to HCSD Superintendent Christopher Staats, Furlong’s success at APW and working as HCSD’s school psychologist were factors in selecting her for the position of high school principal.
“She was overwhelmingly selected by all stakeholders,” Staats said. “She possesses great leadership skills, and we know her core values are based on doing the right thing for the students and positioning the students toward success. We absolutely love that passion she has for the Hannibal Central School District and our students.”
According to Staats, Furlong was among several applicants who applied for the position during a time when the district saw an increase in applicants for positions throughout the district.
“As we began to post position availability for positions over the last few years, a few administrators noticed how we have positioned ourselves as a district and are recruiting a large number of applicants for every position,” Staats said.
He said Furlong would be eligible for tenure, pending fulfillment of the district's performance standards, in 2025, as part of the four-year state-standard for school employees to receive tenure status.
Furlong said stepping into this role will be a challenge but expressed confidence that she will be able to address all the challenges that might arise.
“I wanted to try my skill set at a building level position rather than a district level position as it is not something I have done before,” Furlong said. She added that among the first things on her agenda will be to familiarize herself with the high school’s learning model and assessing where students and staff are and how they are doing.
“Not only students are on my mind, but staff as well. Teachers having to teach completely remote and in hybrid models have been stretched. Being aware of where everybody is at and developing an action plan to continue to grow and build our capacity is best for kids,” Furlong said. “I am pretty confident that I have the skill set necessary to lead us where we need to go.”
