OSWEGO — Menter Ambulance, the ambulance service that covers the majority of Oswego County, is slated to move locations to a new space that officials say will enable them to provide faster and more efficient service to the local community.
According to Zach Menter, the president and CEO of Menter Ambulance Services, the local ambulance service will move to 6 Ohio St., a location formerly occupied by the Burritt and Shapiro car dealerships. According to the Menter website, the emergency medical responders provide service in the cities of Fulton and Oswego, in addition to the towns of Granby, Volney, Schroeppel, Minetto, Scriba, Hastings, West Monroe, Oswego and Hannibal and the villages of Hannibal, Phoenix and Central Square.
Menter said the new facility in the Port City would be a 5,600-square-foot space that would be an improvement over the current 2,500-square-foot location at 200 W. 4th St.
“Even though we cover a lot of calls in Oswego, we are moving a lot of resources back and forth between Fulton and Oswego,” Menter said. “We need more resources, personnel, equipment to be fixed in the Oswego area.”
The current Oswego facility, due to its size, can only hold three of the 17 total ambulances Menter owns, Menter said, and the company outgrew the space a long time ago.
“We are just cramped in the old space,” Menter said.
Once completed and fully operational, the new facility will hold another ambulance, more equipment and maintain a more convenient location to reach other communities the ambulance service covers.
The project has not yet broken substantial ground, and Menter anticipates local contractor Rowlee Construction will start sometime in the next month. According to Rowlee Construction Vice President Taber Rowlee, this is the third construction project the firm has completed with Menter, following renovations of the Central Square and Fulton locations.
Rowlee said the list of the upgrades includes new garage doors, insulating the walls, new siding, a new supervisor’s office, a relaxation room with a kitchen and bathroom and more.
“We are excited, and it’s going to be renovated into a better and healthier work environment for the crews,” Menter said. “They have a stressful job and this is going to give them more space in there and it will be better living quarters.”
Rowlee said the Menter development would complement recent construction around the city, noting Oswego “has been on the upswing” and the company wanted to help further that momentum.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow called the new Menter location “a great development” for the state Route 48 corridor, and noted the city is pleased to help with the approval process. Barlow expressed gratitude for Menter’s continued support and investment in the Port City.
Menter said the ambulance service plans to sell the current Oswego Menter Station after transitioning to the new location.
