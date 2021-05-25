Memorial Day Weekend events cautiously expand

OSWEGO COUNTY — In recognition of Memorial Day on May 31, ceremonies throughout Oswego County this weekend will pay tribute to those military men and women who lost their lives in service to their country.
In Oswego, the city’s Veterans Council will host its annual ceremony Monday at Veterans Memorial Park off Water Street. Starting at 11 a.m., the Veterans Council and city officials will gather to honor all veterans, and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
City officials said the park will be closed during the duration of the event and attending community members will be required to wear masks. Officials urge participants to arrive at the park no later then 10:30 a.m.
In Fulton, Thank a Service Member Inc., an Oswego-based not-for-profit, is partnering with the city of Fulton to host a Watchfire event from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Lake Neatahwanta behind Denesha Field.
A Watchfire event is a sendoff for unserviceable American flags. The event stems from a historic tradition where, following a large battle, a fire would be lit allowing lost or missing servicemen to find their comrades. Today, these events are meant to commemorate service members who never return from battle.
“The city of Fulton is proud to partner with Thank a Service Member to bring this first annual event to our community,” said Fulton Mayor Deana M. Michaels. “This Watchfire event will enhance our annual tribute activities and provide a safe venue this Memorial Day for residents to honor those who served.”
If weather is unfavorable, a rain date is set for Sunday, May 30, from 4-7 p.m.
On Monday, Oswego Town Historian George DeMass will continue a decades-old memorial tradition remembering soldiers laid to rest at the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery, located at 242 Cemetery Road.
DeMass said during the brief event, slated to start at 10 a.m., participants will recall and name the nearly 200 service men and women who have passed since the American Revolutionary War. He said the annual event is meant to “never forget” soldiers.
“Little did those Revolutionary War soldiers know that more than 200 years later, their names would be pronounced again in that cemetery and thus they live again,” DeMass said.
Following the reading, DeMass said wreaths would be placed on famous past residents’ graves, including those of Medal of Honor recipients Dr. Mary Walker and James Lee and Civil War volunteer nurse Elmina Spencer.
On Monday in the town of Hannibal, American Legion Post 1552 will host an abridged version of its annual Memorial Day event at Mill Street Veterans Park at 11 a.m., according to Ralph Scruton, event organizer Legion member.
“We will gather down (at the park) and say prayers and hear comments from the Legion commander, Ben Frary,” Scruton said. He noted that this year’s celebration is smaller in comparison to traditional ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID-19 restrictions were in place, there was not enough time to plan and organize keynote speakers and the normal event,” he said. “We will remember the veterans. We will not forget them.”
Hannibal’s traditional ceremony would normally include closing down state Route 3 in the village for a 45-minute ceremony with keynote speakers, food and music, he said. This shortened version will see the return of a local color guard and a rifle salute.
The Phoenix VFW Post 5540 will host activities throughout the weekend. There will be food and music from 7-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the post at 70 Culvert St. Performing Saturday will be Joe & Terry Acoustics, with Dirt Road Ruckus performing on Sunday.
There will be a chicken barbecue all three days.
A parade — held rain or shine — will start at noon Monday featuring veterans, first responders, and all who served.
In the village of Central Square, American Legion Post 915 will host a Memorial Day parade to begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the corner of Tucker Avenue and state Route 11 and conclude at Veterans Park, according to American Legion Post 915 Commander Ken Robarge.
“I’m glad we can have a parade, and we will have our services following the parade,” Robarge said. He noted that this year’s service would include bands, a firing squad, speeches from village officials, and more. The ceremony is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. following the parade. The event is free and all are encouraged to attend.
