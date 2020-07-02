Memorial charity golf tournament title sponsor leads support for resident programs

OSWEGO — Programs that help residents on the St. Luke health care campus in Oswego to stay active and engaged in their community will again benefit from support of this year’s Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament Title Sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services.
This year’s tournament tees off on Aug. 7 at Battle Island Golf Course. With prizes and a relaxed atmosphere, the four-person, captain-and-crew format attracts golfers looking forward to an enjoyable day on the course, while supporting local not-for-profit health care and residential service providers.
There is a tournament entry fee per person. Team registration is open to the public but due the current health concerns the field is limited to the first 18 teams to register. The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, and on-course games, with lunch, prize drawings and awards immediately following at Kristen’s Battle Island Club House Café.
Proceeds from the charity golf tournament directly support programs at St. Luke Health Services and affiliates Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons help those they serve stay connected with our community by funding outings, activities and entertainment throughout the year.
Rehab Resources returns as this year’s tournament lunch sponsor.
Corporate partners include, Environmental Services Specialist Corp., Fulton Savings Bank, The Hayner Hoyt Corporation, and IV4, Inc.
Usherwood Office Technology is sponsoring a $25,000 Hole-In-One contest, one of the fun and challenging on-course games taking place during the event.
The Yang-Patyi Law Firm is this year’s tournament breakfast and cart sponsor.
The Bonadio Group is Prize Sponsor for the event.
The charity golf tournament honors the late Francis Boyce, first administrator of St. Luke Health Services and past president of the board of directors. An avid golfer, Boyce helped shape the St. Luke organization during his 35-year tenure with the community not-for-profit health care provider.
The tournament will adhere to all regulations and guidelines that will provide a safe environment for our participants during the current health crisis.
To register a four-person team, or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact the St. Luke Community Relations Department at 315-342-3166, or visit the St. Luke website at www.stlukehs.com, “Giving” page.
