McBrearty seeking third term in Oswego’s 1st Ward

OSWEGO — Oswego City Council member Susan McBrearty is seeking a third term on the city’s governing body, aiming to address long-term issues as well as wrap up long-term infrastructure projects.
McBrearty, a Democrat representing the city’s First Ward, said she was inspired to run for a third, two-year term due to the familiarity she has gained with her constituents over the course of her tenure on the council.
“I really have enjoyed meeting the people in the First Ward, working with them to help them solve their problems and hearing their hopes and dreams for the city,” McBrearty said. “That is why I’m running again.”
In a recent interview, McBrearty reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted not only the first ward, but the city as a whole. In some cases, McBrearty said, state legislation preventing tenant evictions added layers of complexity to economic issues exacerbated by the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.
“The amended moratorium on evictions was a bit of a struggle sometimes,” she said. “I mean, overall I think that it was necessary because obviously with people losing positions, not being able to work as much. But it also on the other side meant that when folks were having a difficult time, it made finding solutions more complicated than it had been before.”
Despite the viral outbreak’s adverse impacts, McBrearty commended the city’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic, highlighting the current administration’s efforts to enforce mitigation strategies that curtail the virus’ spread throughout the city.
“I thought that the city’s response was very measured and something that I could totally get behind as far as making sure that we are masked up when needed, and following the safety protocols,” she said.
Beyond safety measures, McBrearty said the city has managed to make further progress in important projects despite the pandemic’s effects.
“I’m excited about what we’ve managed to accomplish over the last year,” McBrearty said. “Even with COVID-19, I’m amazed at the capacity of the Department of Public Works. I think we’ve gotten a lot done, especially in the First Ward.”
The two-term council member underscored the importance of completing the trio of projects set to renovate the Port City’s waterfront. The overhauls to the Wright’s Landing Marina, the International Pier, and Breitbeck Park, which total $16 million, are some of the city’s largest infrastructure projects in recent years. In the case of the enhancements to the nearly 40-year-old marina, McBrearty said the project will near completion once construction of Wright’s Landing Marina pavilion is wrapped up.
The International Pier project, which would transform the gravel pad into a pedestrian-friendly boardwalk, has a tentative opening date of late 2022, McBrearty said.
“We have a lot going on in the city in terms of improving our overall infrastructure. I think those pieces are a great highlight of what we have done in the First Ward in the last year or two,” she said.
Housing insecurity and in-prison addiction concerns remain big-picture, long-term issues, McBrearty said, adding city government is working to connect residents with available resources.
“I definitely believe these issues are a priority, but it’s not something that you solve overnight,” she said. “Residents need to be willing to be connected to services. So having that conversation sometimes takes time.”
Reflecting on her experience, McBrearty spoke on her main lessons learned during her time in city government over the last two terms.
“(I have learned more about) what the resources are, who the contacts are for specific issues, and the fastest way from ‘A’ to ‘B’ (when helping out residents),” she said.
Her two-term experience has also brought on more “confidence when speaking up and asking for assistance for residents.” An example of this, McBrearty noted, is homeowners assistance.
“We have actually been talking about streamlining some of the processes for housing assistance and housing repairs,” she said. “There are tools available and resources available, but when you go to look for them, it’s more difficult than it ought to be. So one of the things that I have started working on is getting these resources in a place that feels like a more streamlined approach to homeowners assistance.”
Andrew Hall, who challenged McBrearty in 2019, is also vying for the First Ward seat under the Republican Party line. Election Day is Nov. 2. The early voting period is currently open until Oct. 31.
