OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday he has filled existing vacancies on the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Board of Directors with two local students, Joscelyn Coniski and Stephanie Sprague.
The mission of the Youth Bureau is to contribute to a collaborative network of youth programs and services, provide direct and indirect services to area youths and their families, and empower youths to become responsible members of society and contribute to their local community.
As board members, Coniski and Sprague will help develop ideas and strategies for the Youth Bureau to better serve children in the Oswego community.
Joscelyn Coniski is a ninth-grade student at Oswego High School, a Leadership Oswego County Youth (LOCY) student in the 2021-2022 class, and is part of the Oswego Laker Swim Club. She is also certified in scuba diving lessons.
Stephanie Sprague is a 10th-grade student at Oswego High School. She is a Leadership Oswego County Youth student who participated virtually in 2020 and has joined LOCY again this year in person to be able to get the full program experience. She participates in cross country, swimming and diving, and track and field.
“Joscelyn Coniski and Stephanie Sprague will both be great assets to the Oswego Youth Bureau Board of Directors as we continue to think and develop new ideas to keep the youths in our community active and engaged,” said Barlow. “I know they’ll do an excellent job offering quality ideas, thoughts and feedback to the other members of the board and leaders in our community so we can make Oswego a better place for children of all ages.”
The mayor also reappointed 1st Ward City Councilor Susan McBrearty to the board.
The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Board of Directors meets quarterly in different locations around the county.
