Mayor Barlow appoints Jennifer Reebel as city of Oswego personnel director

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday the appointment of Jennifer A. Reebel as the next personnel director for the city of Oswego.
Reebel was born and raised in Wickliffe, Ohio. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in business administration, specializing in human resource management, followed by a master’s in business administration from Heidelberg University. She previously worked as human resource manager for GreenLine Foods, Inc in Bowling Green, Ohio and as general manager of Quality Kid Packaging, Inc in White Springs, Florida. She currently works as general manager of the Oswego Speedway.
“Jennifer Reebel has nearly 20 years of successful private sector experience, managing different businesses and working in human resource management, making her a perfect fit as personnel director for the city of Oswego,” Barlow said. “Jennifer’s valuable experience, expertise and leadership will certainly be an asset to city government, and I look forward to working with her here at City Hall.”
Reebel thanked Barlow for the nomination and the Common Council for the confirmation and said, “It’s been a desire of mine to pursue a new path professionally where I could apply my past experience and skills but also feel connected on a deeper level. After growing up in an area similar to Oswego, I felt at home when I moved to Oswego several years ago and my appreciation of this community and love for the people in it has only grown. It is for these reasons that I am excited and grateful for this opportunity and I am committed to making the most of my appointment. I look forward to serving in this position in our great city.”
The city of Oswego personnel director handles all civil service law policies and procedures for city government, administers all classifications, salary and attendance plans, establishes recruitment strategies and testing programs, represents the city on all personnel related matters and oversees the maintenance of all employee personnel records.
Reebel was confirmed unanimously by the Oswego Common Council during the Aug. 10 Council meeting to a six-year term, beginning on Oct. 1, following the retirement of current director Nancy Sterio. Base salary for the personnel director position is $74,186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.