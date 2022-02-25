OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday the creation of the City of Oswego Drug Task Force to combat the increase of heroin, molly, methamphetamine, and other illegal drugs in and around the city of Oswego.
First mentioned in the mayor’s State of the City Address earlier this year, a $250,000 funding allocation to the Oswego Police Department will allow for the creation of the task force, consisting of several current police officers to be assigned specifically to the task force to perform in-depth investigations, increase surveillance operations and other enforcement details.
Previously, the city of Oswego participated in the Oswego County Drug Task Force, comprised of several different agencies from around the county. Barlow said the Oswego Police Department will still work with the county task force, but that the city needs more attention, resources, and results in the near term to achieve meaningful results.
“City government will be devoting several Oswego police officers and investigators, who know our community best, to comprise our own task force to achieve results quickly and to get a real handle on the increase in heroin, molly and other harmful drugs in our community,” said Barlow. “Creating our own task force to produce real results is a move long overdue, but I believe can be a game changer for the community.”
Phil Cady, chief of the Oswego Police Department and director of homeland security said, “Historically, the drug task force has been understaffed and unable to manage multiple investigations consistently. Creating this new unit, with proper staffing, will allow the department to focus on city investigations and known problems all while still working with our county partners. The allocated funding, provided by Mayor Barlow and the Common Council, will allow the purchase of much-needed equipment and cover required staffing needs, and I thank the mayor and council for their leadership and trust in the department on this issue.”
Earlier this year, Barlow and Cady announced a complete restructure of the Oswego Police Department through contract negotiations with the Lake City Police Club, allowing for 12-hour shifts, the introduction of the captain rank, and several other changes to produce more officers on shift at one time to conduct additional canvassing efforts, increased special enforcement details, more quality-of-life patrols and extra time to focus on important investigations.
