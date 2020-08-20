Mayor Barlow announces $80,000 in grant funding to Oswego Cinema 7 movie theater

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has announced $80,000 in grant funding will be awarded to Oswego’s downtown movie theater, known as Oswego Cinema 7, as part of the Downtown Improvement Fund (DIF) program through the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).
The grant funding will be used to refurbish and re-light the existing marquee sign, revive the exterior ticket window, replace fireproof doors, and upgrade the existing HVAC system with UV light filtration capabilities.
The total project cost, including the $80,000 grant, will be approximately $100,000. In addition to grant funding, the city of Oswego will replace sidewalks and incorporate green space in and around the movie theater during construction.
“The Oswego Cinema 7 movie theater has long been an iconic staple in downtown Oswego, providing a quality entertainment venue for generations of Oswego residents. We are extremely fortunate to have a unique, locally owned theater in our downtown and we must treat our theater like the wonderful asset it is,” said Barlow. “I applaud theater owner Conrad Zurich for being committed to our theater through the COVID-19 pandemic and I am thrilled to assist with the revitalization of the marquee sign and other major improvements coming to the theater in the near future.”
The Oswego Cinema 7 movie theater, owned by upstate New York based Zurich Cinemas, is a historic cinema built in 1940 and opened in 1941 has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988.
The seven-auditorium cinema with an Art Deco design style and a unique, recognizable marquee has been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19, but Zurich says the theater will re-open once allowed and when construction is complete.
Zurich thanked Mayor Billy Barlow and the city economic development team.
“Our goal has always been to maintain the classic art deco appearance of the theater while incorporating the ever-changing technical improvements,” he said. “
The theater was the first upstate New York to install DTS digital sound in 1996, Zurich said, and in 1997 the facliity attached two additional auditoriums followed in 2014 with the installation of luxury reclining chairs.
“By enlarging the number of auditoriums, we are able to show a larger variety of movies and because of the enthusiastic support of our customers in the Oswego community we have been able to afford our customers the highest quality of comfort on the big screen with the best popcorn at the lowest available price,” he said
Nathan Emmons, director of economic development, said the movie theater is “an historic icon within the city. From the early days as a Schine Theater, to today as a multiscreen movie theater.”
“The Oswego Cinema 7 is a staple for family entertainment for our city residents,” emmons said. “I thank Conrad Zurich for his commitment to the city and for making improvements to the theater.”
The Oswego Cinema 7 theater is located at 138 W. Second St. Construction is set to begin immediately and will last into October.
