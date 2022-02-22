OSWEGO — Momentum for one of the most historic weeks in dirt Modified history is building as NAPA Super DIRT Week celebrates its 50th anniversary in October at Oswego Speedway.
The special week comes with a refined schedule loaded with new and exciting elements for fans and drivers, according to DIRTcar officials.
From Sunday to Sunday, Oct. 2-9, activities for fans are planned throughout the city of Oswego to go along with the races for the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman class, and DIRTcar Pro Stocks.
One of the biggest updates for the 50th-anniversary event is adjusting the times and days for the four division’s main events.
The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman class will race on Sunday, Oct. 9, with the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 starting at 5 p.m.
The DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks will run on Oct. 8 under the lights, with the Salute to the Troops 150 starting at 6 p.m.
The divisions have also been grouped together during the week for their practices, time trials and qualifying heat races.
While the first pages of the Super DIRT Week history book were written in 1972 at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse with Big-Block Modifieds, “Racing’s Biggest Party” is set to be the biggest ever in 2022 at Oswego Speedway, officials said. Activities will include a charity golf tournament, parties led by a DJ every night from Wednesday to Saturday at the Island Stage just outside the pits, plus live entertainment on Oct. 8, huge fireworks on Oct. 7, and the rite autograph session with the Top 30 qualifiers on Oct. 9.
In addition, past champions will also be honored during the event, with a special race and autograph session on Thursday, Oct. 6, following qualifying for DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Pro Stocks. More details on that event will be revealed as the date draws closer.
Also, throughout the season, a new custom 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 trophy will tour the State of New York with the 50th anniversary Ford Mustang Pace Car for fans to see.
The celebration for the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is already underway. Every Wednesday leading up to the event week in October, a driver is revealed from the fan-voted list of the Top 50 Greatest Super DIRT Week Drivers. So far, 17 drivers have already been made public at SuperDIRTWeek.com.
See SuperDIRTWeek.com for ticket details and more information.
50th NAPA Super DIRT Week
Schedule Highlights
Sunday, Oct. 2
• Kickoff Party at Lighthouse Lanes, next to Oswego Speedway
Monday, Oct. 3
• Super DIRT Week 50 Charity Golf Tournament at Radisson Green Golf Course
Tuesday, Oct. 4
• Fan Cornhole Tournament
• Weedsport Speedway NAPA Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds & DIRTcar Pro Stocks
Wednesday, Oct. 5
• City of Oswego car parade and city hall announcement
• Practice for Big Blocks, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Pro Stocks
• Brewerton Speedway Hurricane 75 – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds & DIRTcar Sportsman
• Live entertainment at the Island Stage
Thursday, Oct. 6
• Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament
• DIRTcar Pro Stock & DIRTcar 358 Modified practice and time trials
• DIRTcar Pro Stock & DIRTcar 358 Modified heat races
• 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week Past Champions Autograph Session and Race
• Live entertainment at the Island Stage
Friday, Oct. 7
• Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament
• Super DIRTcar Series & DIRTcar Sportsman practice and time trials
• Super DIRTcar Series & DIRTcar Sportsman heat races
• Fireworks
• Live entertainment at the Island Stage
Saturday, Oct. 8
• Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament
• DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 at 4 p.m.
• DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 at 6 p.m.
• Live entertainment at the Island Stage
Sunday, Oct. 9
• Super DIRTcar Series top 30 autograph session
• DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 at 3 p.m.
• Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at 5 p.m.
