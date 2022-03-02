UPDATE: Story now reflects the Oswego City School District's decision on masking which was made Tuesday after press time.
UPDATE (March 2, 11:30 a.m.): The story now reflects the Hannibal Central School District decision on making mask optional, according to officials from CiTi BOCES.
OSWEGO COUNTY — Several Oswego County schools announced that masks will no longer be required and are now optional for students and staff, according to letters received by The Palladium-Times.
Pulaski Academy and Central Schools Superintendent Tom Jennings, Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino, Mexico Academy and Central Schools Superintendent Donna Runner, and Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo all sent letters to their respective school families to announce the change.
It was later found Tuesday that the Hannibal Central School District also announced masks are now optional for students and staff alike.
The Oswego Board of Education decided Tuesday night to align with other county schools, stating that students and staff will have the choice to wear masks in OCSD buildings and on buses.
"Please know, bullying or harassment related to one’s choice of whether to wear a mask or not will not be tolerated," Calvin said. "The district reserves the right to revisit its masking rules in accordance with local COVID-19 numbers that are supplied by Oswego Health or the Oswego County Health Department."
The announcement follows the removal of the school mask mandate from New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday. Hochul noted that positive COVID-19 cases among children are continuing to decline “to levels not seen before students returned from summer break.”
“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools,” Hochul said. “This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities and I am grateful to the students, educators and parents for their dedication to keeping us all safe — we’ve reached this milestone because of your hard work.”
