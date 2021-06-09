Mask Confusion: GOP sees end for Cuomo's emergency powers after school guidance muddled

ALBANY — Following a weekend that saw state policy regarding mask requirements change a few times from Friday to Monday, state Republicans are renewing calls for the end of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers.
On Friday, the state announced a mask guidance change that would get rid of the mask requirements for students both indoors and outdoors, only to reverse the decision on Sunday and then change the policy again on Monday.
The subsequent confusion prompted a swift response from Cuomo’s critics.
“If there has ever been an advertisement to remove these emergency powers, it has been the last 72 hours,” said Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, surrounded by fellow Republicans on Monday. “I have received phone calls from superintendents that are utterly angry, upset and confused.”
This week, Ortt and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, proposed legislation they’ve paraded as the flagship of their agenda: repealing Executive Order 202 and nullifying Cuomo’s “unchecked” emergency powers — the root of the problem, according to Barclay.
“The back-and-forth reversals on masks in schools caused unnecessary confusion and left children, parents and administrators with no clear direction,” Barclay told The Palladium-Times on Tuesday. “After 15 months under a state of emergency, it’s time to let local entities and stakeholders make their own decisions instead of waiting for more arbitrary orders from Albany.”
Legislation passed on March 3, 2020, granted Cuomo power to alter rules and statutes throughout the state that affected the necessary pandemic aid. That power was initially set to expire on Sept. 7, 2020, but several other executive orders have pushed the expiration date back. Currently there is no set end date for Cuomo’s emergency powers.
In accordance with Monday’s policy changes, school administrators must continue to enforce masks while students, staff and visitors are inside school facilities, but outdoor mask requirements could be waived, and that is up the individual school districts’ discretion.
Locally, Oswego City School District officials on Tuesday announced their plans to align the district guidelines with the current state guidelines. That means students participating in outdoor activities — such as recess and physical education — would not be required to wear masks.
“Having consulted our medical director about the new state guidance, we are excited to take another step toward normalcy with all the social-emotional benefits of being outside with their peers as they did pre-pandemic,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said.
However, this new guidance would not blend with the district’s end of the year ceremonies, such as graduation, because the state “has guidance that has already been put into place for these types of ceremonies and/or events,” according to Calvin.
On Friday, state Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker wrote a letter to CDC officials outlining the state’s plan to strike the school mask policy both inside and outside on Monday, June 7.
Following the initial announcement, a widespread rising of eyebrows could be seen through the state from some of the state’s highest education leaders in both the state teachers union and state Education Department.
“Announcing on a Friday afternoon that masks will now be optional for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in schools starting on a Monday — with only three weeks remaining in the school year — is whiplash-inducing news,” New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said Friday in response to Zucker’s letter.
The state Education Department further pushed this confusion Sunday by saying state officials would wait for the CDC’s response and approval before any changes were implemented, one day before it was to be enacted.
Cuomo on Monday said the CDC agreed with the new ordinance but instead of waiving all masks as initially intended, he again changed the state’s policy, establishing the state’s current policy.
These recent changes stem from the state’s current average positivity rate of less than one percent and the “disconnect” between CDC’s school and youth camp guidance, according to Cuomo and Zucker.
Republican Legislators say the low transmission rates and the success of inoculations further show the lack of necessity of mask requirements.
“We are in a state of recovery,” Barclay said. “We are fully capable of managing what is left in the COVID situation on our own. It’s time New Yorkers are able to return to their daily routines and a sense of normalcy.”
Barclay said this legislation would allow lawmakers and the state to “operate the way it was always intended,” and would help boost the state government’s “clarity and confidence.”
Even though this week marks the last week of legislative session before lawmakers break for recess, they were confident this recent confusion would be the final nail in the coffin for the state of emergency.
“We can’t get out of our own way to get this solved over a simple thing,” Ortt said. “Our teachers and our school administrators have made big decisions this whole pandemic. We should be able to trust them for the safety of our children for the last few weeks of the school year and yet we can't even do that.”
