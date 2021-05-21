Mary Lou and Jerry Kritzman to celebrate 50th anniversary

OSWEGO — Mary Lou (Cianfarano) and Jerry Kritzman of Oswego will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on May 29.
They are enjoying their retirement time together with friends and family and traveling.
Jerry is retired from Rock Tenn, formerly Solvay Paperboard, and Mary Lou retired after a long career as a legal secretary with Stanley Law Offices here in Oswego.
Jerry also served in the United States Coast Guard while courting Mary Lou. He spends a lot of his free time with his favorite hobby of racing, working on Joe Gosek’s racecar.
Mary Lou enjoys a lot of her free time in her favorite domain — the kitchen.
They were married on May 29, 1971 at St Mary’s Church by Father Smegelsky. They have one son, Brian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.