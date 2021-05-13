Maritime Museum open house Saturday

OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will host its annual Waterfront Open House in the Port City’s Historic Maritime District this Saturday, May 15 from 1-4 p.m.
During the open house, the Maritime Museum will be free for all visitors, allowing the public to see up close the United States Coast Guard and Oswego Fire Department Rescue boats. Also on display is “Lighting The Way,” a photo exhibition featuring the famous Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse.
“Visit our historic vessels, check out world-class photography and find out about the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and other great events to be held this summer,” said H. Lee White Maritime Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess.
While the main purpose of the event is to kick off National Safe Boating Week, it will also help promote fun activities on Oswego’s waterfront, Niess said.
After long winter quarters, the Maritime Museum’s vessels will be open, including the National Historic Landmark WWII Tugboat LT-5 and the National Historic Register canal barge Derrick Boat 8.
Search-and-rescue demonstrations will be conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard Oswego Station using their 45-foot rescue boat. The Oswego Fire Department’s Fire and Rescue vessel Marine One will be on hand to demonstrate man overboard rescues as well.
“Wear It! Oswego” personal flotation device information will be available at the OFD display. This program allows the public to borrow life vests for fishing in Oswego’s waters. Paddle safety information will also be on location during the event. Flare demonstrations will take place throughout the day.
“Oswego has the good fortune to be surrounded by water, whether it is a Great Lake, a spectacular harbor or a fish-filled river, which is also part of the greater New York State Canal system,” Niess said. “This is a great opportunity to learn and experience all the waterfront has to offer. We call it a putting your toe in the water, to what you might like to do to have fun but didn’t know where to start opportunity,”
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest gift shop are open every day from 1-5 p.m. with expanded hours July and August from 10-5 p.m. For more information contact: 315.342.0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org.
