Editor’s note: The H. Lee White Maritime Museum joined the rest of the nation this weekend in commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France. The following meticulously researched investigation by Oswego’s Ann Allen sheds light on the Port City’s connection to the men who served aboard her floating museum, the LT-5, during the liberation of fortress Europa that began on June 6, 1944. Please enjoy:
The many stories behind the historic LT-5 Tug’s D-Day plaque
OSWEGO — Thirty years ago, the last remaining tugboat that participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy was acquired by the Port of Oswego Authority and docked along the Oswego Harbor’s West Pier. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum was charged with its preservation and care. Ever since, the LT-5 “Major Elisha Henson” has welcomed thousands of tourists to step aboard a piece of history and imagine what it might have been like for the young men who were part of the D-Day invasion.
A small plaque hangs inside the LT-5 to this day. It lists the names of those from Oswego County who participated in the D-Day invasion. The names are familiar to those who call Oswego home. From Abell and Banta to VonHoltz and Walker, those names tell visitors who was there, but not the stories behind those names.
Carl Dickenson left Lycoming for a job as a dairy inspector in Pennsylvania but soon after was called to active duty with the 101st Airborne. He landed on Utah Beach, spent 30 days in France, moved on to Holland then was recalled to France when the Battle of the Bulge began. His men took up a position near Bastogne where he became part of an incident recorded in World War II annals. He saw five German soldiers approach their position waving white flags. As the highest-ranking member of his platoon, he escorted the German soldiers to the command post where they demanded General Anthony C. McAuliffe surrender Bastogne. In response to the Germans’ demand McAuliffe uttered a now famous answer, “Nuts!” The Germans, however, did not understand this message until the translator told them it meant, “Go to hell!” Following this incident, he was sent to Berchtesgaden where Hitler once had a retreat. Along with another soldier he went up into the mountains in search of Hermann Goering’s hunting lodge. Obliged to spend the night, he ended up sleeping in Goering’s bed, then took an ashtray as a souvenir of the visit.
At the age of 19, Richard Ladd left his home at 208 East Seventh Street in Oswego. He trained as a paratrooper and joined the 101st Airborne Division commanded by Captain Frank Lillyman of Skaneateles, the first to land on French soil the day of the invasion. Lillyman and 24 other men of the 101st received the Distinguished Service Cross, America’s highest military award, but only Lillyman was named. The fourth parachutist to follow Captain Lillyman on that fateful day was Richard Ladd of East Seventh Street.
Carleton Barrett was a 24-year-old high school dropout from Fulton who stood five feet four inches tall and weighed just 125 pounds, likely the smallest man in the 18th Infantry Regiment. On the morning of D-Day he was in the smallest unit the Big Red One was to land— a three-man reconnaissance team assigned to determine where the men of the 18th should gather after they jumped from their landing craft and waded ashore. The team would select the assembly areas, radio that information to the command ship and await the regiment’s arrival.
He landed on Omaha Beach, one of 156,000 men who stormed ashore that day. When the three members of his team landed, they found themselves wading through dead and dying men to a beachhead measured in yards and controlled by the enemy. The Army Air Force’s bombs and Navy shells had done little damage to the concrete German fortifications. Hidden guns raked the beach with ceaseless, murderous gunfire. Most tanks had not made it ashore. Landing craft had deposited soldiers in wrong sectors.
Suddenly he had a new mission. Instead of being a guide to his comrades in the 18th, he became a savior, tending the wounded men lying on the beach or entangled in the offshore barriers and stakes. Up to his neck in wind-whipped waves, he pulled or carried wounded men across a sandbar to an empty landing craft serving as a medical evacuation vessel. His “dauntless daring courage while constantly risking his life during a period of many hours had an inestimable effect on his comrades,” so reads part of his citation awarding him the Congressional Medal of Honor. What the citation does not say is that he himself was wounded while saving the lives of his comrades. He was shot or hit with shrapnel in both hips and the left leg. It was not until a fourth wound to his foot (shrapnel shattered the bones) that he needed to be evacuated off the beach. He was one of just four men who received the Medal of Honor for valor on D-Day and the only one of the four to survive that day.
Like most World War II veterans, Dickinson, Ladd and Barrett rarely spoke about their experiences at D-Day and beyond.
Carl Dickinson returned to Lycoming with the Bronze Star with Oak Clusters, the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the European Theater Medal with four stars, the Presidential Unit Citation, the New York State Conspicuous Service Star and the Conspicuous Service Cross, and several other medals and awards. A wax figure depicting him is on display in a Bastogne museum commemorating his actions during the Battle of the Bulge. He is also noted in several World War II history books on the subject. Carl continued work as a dairy farm inspector in the milk industry most of his life and worked several years in maintenance at SUNY Oswego as well. He and his wife eventually returned to the Bastogne area. While visiting they discovered there is a small Nuts Museum which was being enlarged. There was also the Mardasson Monument which honors all those who fought in the area.
He passed away on May 2, 2009 at the age of 95.
Richard M. Ladd returned home with the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in defense of Bastogne. Upon completing his military duty, he moved to Batavia and worked at the LeRoy Plow Company, before beginning employment as a purchasing agent at Lapp Insulator for 22 years. He went on to serve as Clerk of the Genesee County Legislature and ended his career as the Director of Housing for the City of Batavia. Mr. Ladd served two terms as a LeRoy village trustee prior to becoming Mayor. He was a co-founder and president of LeRoy Development. He was a Master Mason in the Olive Branch lodge #39 of Free and Accepted Masons, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of the LeRoy United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
He passed away on September 27, 2015 at the age of 91.
Carlton Barrett received the Congressional Medal of Honor in a medal ceremony that took place at Paris, France November 17, 1944. He was decorated by Lt. Gen. John C. H. Lee, Deputy Theater Commander of the European Theater of Operations and Commanding General, Communication Zone, ETO. Whenever someone would ask him about the Medal of Honor or D-Day again, he would say, ‘It was after that I knew what a hero really is. They are all heroes just for being there, especially those that never came back.’ Barrett remained in the U.S. Army for another 19 years, retiring as a staff sergeant in 1963. He was always reluctant to talk about June 6, 1944, and when asked about it, he consistently refocused the conversations to the heroes who didn’t make it home. Sgt. Barrett retired to California to spend time with his wife and two daughters.
He passed away in Napa, California on May 3, 1986 at the age of 66.
Do you have a D-Day story from your family? You can share it with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. Call the Museum, 315-342-0480 for more information.
