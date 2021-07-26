OSWEGO — A Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary is inching closer to fruition and could be designated as soon as next year according to those involved, but a pair of public comment periods and the mammoth task of finalizing the rules, regulations and management of the sanctuary are required before the years long effort becomes reality.
Proposed more than five years ago, the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary is aimed at protecting shipwrecks and other underwater assets in the region to promote the maritime heritage of lakeshore communities. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in conjunction with a local advisory council, recently released drafts of a management plan and environmental impact statement while navigating the designation process for the proposed 1,700-square-mile sanctuary that includes dozens of known shipwrecks.
The nearly 200 pages of draft documents are available online and public comment on the text is open through Sept. 10. Following the current comment period, NOAA will develop proposed rulemaking, which would be itself be available for public comment before the agency ultimately decides whether to designate the sanctuary.
NOAA leadership earlier this month expressed excitement about bringing the “special place to the attention of the rest of the country,” and noted the nominated area contains wreckage spanning more than two centuries that includes more than 60 ships and at least one aircraft.
“Any possible new sanctuary is a big deal for NOAA, the surrounding community and the nation,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, acting director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service.
Bill Crist, the chairman of the local sanctuary advisory council, noted in a recent meeting there is “a lot more work to do” in the coming weeks and months, but expressed excitement about how far the process has come.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am for where we are at this point,” Crist said. “I couldn’t be happier for where we are. It’s a dream for me to see this happening.”
Unlike many environmentally focused marine sanctuaries, officials have described the Lake Ontario proposal as a “shipwreck sanctuary” that would protect the maritime heritage of lakeshore communities. The Lake Ontario sanctuary would protect underwater resources, increase educational opportunities and potentially provide a boost to the local tourism industry, according to local supporters.
Plans for the Lake Ontario sanctuary are largely modeled after the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Michigan. If finalized, the Lake Ontario sanctuary would be the third on the Great Lakes, joining Thunder Bay and the recently designated Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast sanctuary.
The proposed marine sanctuary officially started with a community-based nomination completed in 2017 and NOAA later established a local sanctuary advisory council after the proposal entered the designation process in 2019.
Oswego County Administrator Phil Church, who was a driving force behind the nomination of a local sanctuary, said the NOAA documents released so far align well with the local nomination committee’s initial vision for a sanctuary. Church said the 15-member sanctuary advisory council, comprised of residents of each of the four counties, have put in a lot of effort and preserved the original vision while expanding and improving upon the early nomination documents.
“The project is in good hands with (the sanctuary advisory council) and NOAA,” Church said in a recent interview. “They’re really going above and beyond what I’ve seen other agencies do to make sure the community and people who live and work in the area have an opportunity to have their input and be really part of what this ends up being.”
NOAA’s efforts to create a community-driven approach provides a sense of local ownership and understanding of what a sanctuary could become, Church said, adding the community has been handed a leading role in shaping the sanctuary.
Ellen Brody, NOAA’s regional coordinator for the Great Lakes and the agency’s lead on the proposed Lake Ontario sanctuary, called the release of the draft documents earlier this month “extremely gratifying” and noted the local advisory played an instrumental role in the process.
The draft environmental impact statement (EIS) and draft management plan provide a “big picture idea” of what NOAA is planning, Brody said, and pointed interested residents to five action plans proposed in the document that serve as “the vision for what we would do in terms of priorities and activities.”
“We’re looking for comments ranging from the big picture idea to our vision for what we have in the draft management plan to any sort of technical corrections,” Brody said of the current comment period.
NOAA has proposed two boundaries — the initial proposal and an expanded sanctuary that stretches into the Thousand Islands — and is seeking input on the borders and other draft proposal before making revisions and finalizing plans for the sanctuary.
Church encouraged residents to review the documents and submit comments or attend one of the planned in-person meetings scheduled for this summer, noting “the more input we have the better product NOAA will produce.”
Once the current public comment period closes Sept. 10, NOAA will evaluate the feedback and use it to write the proposed rule, which Brody described as turning the proposed regulatory concepts into specific rules governing the future sanctuary.
Following the publication of the proposed rule, NOAA will have another public comment period, something NOAA and local officials are aiming to have completed by spring 2022. The next step would be the publishing of a final EIS, management plan and rule, at which time the eastern Lake Ontario region would become a sanctuary.
Crist said the council is seeking to stay on the current timeline, which could put the sanctuary designation sometime next year, noting 2022 is the 50th anniversary of NOAA’s marine sanctuary program and it would be great for Lake Ontario to be a part of that celebration.
“We have a great opportunity here and I just hope we can follow through with all that’s happening and all that’s been planned,” Crist said. “And if it happens to be in 2022 that would be fantastic.”
Prior to designation, Crist said gathering a comprehensive level of public input in the coming months would be critical.
“That’s the most immediate piece of what I’d like to see happen,” Crist said of the input, adding he would like to see people take an interest in the project and what it could become. “To have a national marine sanctuary happen in Oswego, Jefferson, Cayuga and Wayne counties is an incredible accomplishment and would put us on par with the Hawaii Islands, the Channel Islands and Florida Keys. All these areas that you think about as destinations.
NOAA and local officials connected to the marine sanctuary planning process have continually warned the designation process could stretch years into the future. The recently designated Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary spent nearly a decade in the planning and development stages.
Chad Pelishek, who was involved in the Wisconsin process recently told The Palladium-Times community engagement and support is critical to an eventual designation. Pelishek, who serves as director of planning and development in Sheboygan, noted the state’s former governor pulled his support for the sanctuary late in the process amid an election and put the entire endeavor into jeopardy.
The Wisconsin sanctuary, which was on pause until a new governor was elected and ultimately backed the project, is now in the final stages of becoming a reality, something Brody said is “monumental for the Great Lakes.”
New York’s upcoming 2022 gubernatorial election could put potentially put the Lake Ontario sanctuary in a similar situation, something Pelishek said could be avoided with clarity of messaging and a better public understanding of the marine sanctuary system.
“There’s always going to be people for and against it,” Pelishek said, noting in Wisconsin there was also some misinformation about the federal government taking away riparian property rights and the process took so long it was difficult to keep people focused. “It’s just about continually messaging the positives and what this could mean to get nationally recognized and exposing it to more people and travelers and tourism.”
Pelishek said in the end the public and elected officials were content with NOAA’s proposal for the sanctuary, but noted certain officials pushed for the sanctuary to be reevaluated after five years and that provision was included in the final plans.
“I’m happy that we’re finally getting to the end because it’s been a long route, but hopefully it’ll work out in the end and I think we’re looking forward to the future opportunities of working with NOAA,” Pelishek said. “And hopefully it will be strong and won’t every be retracted.”
For more information or to submit a comment, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/
