"We want to get these to someone who may have called him uncle Harry or grandpa Harry"
OSWEGO — A Port City military mystery has stuck with Bill Davis and he’s looking for help solving it.
After a friend of his wife’s passed away last year, the Lawrenceville, Georgia couple were helping clean out the friend’s basement when they happened upon a parcel.
The contents included a small book of notes, worn dog tags, a pair of bullets in an envelope and a military ID for one Harry A. Conroy, a World War I veteran who once called Oswego home.
Davis has extensively searched for more about Conroy and his family in hopes of finding any descendants that might cherish the military artifacts.
“It’s been a puzzle — we want to get these to someone who may have called him uncle Harry or grandpa Harry,” said Davis, reached by phone this week at his Gwinnett County home.
Davis contacted The Palladium-Times last week and spoke at length about his research on Harry Conroy and his heroic actions in battle that put him on the front page of this very publication.
Referred to by the moniker “The Hun Killer” in the headline of a 1919 paper, Conroy earned multiple honors for heroic actions during the first World War, including being shot in the head and continuing to fight on.
According to 1918 news reports, Conroy and Clifford Carpenter of Chittenango were credited with saving the life of private Thomas Rooney.
“Carpenter carried me on his back… while Conroy cleared the way, relieving each other as often as possible through a machine gun fire from unbroken German infantry, with never a complaint but always a word of courage,” the after-action notes from Rooney said. “They fought the battle against death for over two kilometers to a place of safety.”
Conroy earned the French Croix de Guerre, the Distinguished Service Medal from the US and a service medal from the state of New York. A medal and citation from the city of Oswego commended Conroy’s “patriotic service during the World War.”
The envelope with bullets is clearly labeled, “Bullets taken from my right leg and left thigh” and “Second Battle of the Marne.”
A contemporary report said Conroy made three trips across no man’s land to bring back three wounded soldiers and was within 25 yards of the German front line. He was wounded twice in two hours, and after “getting his head up a little too high,” a German bullet “tore through his helmet and creased his skull.”
“It was then he became very careless of his own personal safety, jumped upon the edge of the hole and opened fire with a revolver in each hand on the Hun machine gun crew of three men,” the article continues. “They were so surprised that they stopped firing and it was then that Private Conroy rushed them and he killed the three of them and tipped the gun over disabling it.”
Conroy was set to return home in August 1919 and a “big reception planned,” complete with a parade and live band.
“[Conroy] will ride to the home of his mother, corner of East Ninth and Bridge streets,” the article said.
Before the war, Harry A. Conroy was married to Sarah Aubrey France, who according to an Oswego Daily Palladium report, had saved his life in a dramatic rescue.
“As he was passing through one of the halls of the hotel two men, whom he had never seen before, rushed upon him, shoved him into one of the rooms, where, after a struggle, he was knocked senseless, bound and gagged, and then the bed was set on fire and he was left to burn alive,” the report said. “A little daughter of the proprietor smelled smoke and notifying Mrs. France, the latter rushed to the room, tore away the cords that bound Harry, relieved his mouth of the gag and assisted him to safety before he had been singed even. Then the fire went out.”
After the war, a Harry A. Conroy appears in the 1922 edition of the Normalian, which chronicled the graduates of the Oswego Normal School. “Duke,” as he was called, took the industrial course, and was the president of the Industrial Teacher’s Club.
The Syracuse Evening Telegram reported in October 1922 Conroy had accepted a teaching position in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Other details gleaned from The Palladium-Times’ research show Conroy was born in 1888, had a brother named Maynard, once lived on East Second Street and is listed as originally being from Rochester.
Still, Davis has been unable to find the next branch on the family tree.
“This is kind of it. It’s as far as I’ve gotten with this,” Davis said. “I just have something in the back of my mind that these are things that some descendants might wonder about. How it wound up in Lawrenceville, Georgia is beyond me.”
Davis said through his own family’s history, he understands how valuable such personal items can be. Now he hopes to find a home for Conroy’s military memorabilia.
“It struck me, because in my family we have things we pass down from parents and grandparents and that stuff that have meant a lot to me over the years,” Davis said. “I just took it from that point of view that there might be somebody out there that wonders or cares or maybe didn’t even know it existed.”
If you have any information on Harry Conroy, please contact staff reporter Jeremy Houghtaling at jhoughtaling@palltimes.com or 315-343-3800 ext. 2236.
