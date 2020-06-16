OSWEGO — Police have arrested a homeless man in connection with an alleged Sunday incident that sent another homeless man to the hospital following a “verbal dispute turned physical.”
Adam G. Bishop, 42, was charged Monday with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, both Class B felonies, after an investigation into the alleged altercation police say occurred near West Linear Park.
In a Tuesday morning statement from the Oswego Police Department (OPD), Lt. Damian Waters said the two men were “familiar with each other” and ran in the same social circles.
“It’s believed Bishop assaulted the victim causing serious physical injury,” Waters said. Bishop is also alleged to have “taken an undisclosed amount of money” from the victim.
Both the victim and Bishop are listed as having no known address but police said they were "locals" without a permanent residence.
Police cordoned off sections of the west bank riverwalk Sunday afternoon, with officers circling the area near the West First Street Dunkin’ Donuts. New York State Police personnel also assisted in the investigation. The victim was found on a stairway in the area, according to Waters, with "serious head and face injuries."
The victim was immediately transported to Oswego Hospital but then taken to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse where he remains, according to Waters, in “critical but stable condition." The extent of the victim's head and brain trauma necessitated the hospital transfer.
The investigation into the alleged incident was also aided by information from the public, according to police. After being arrested at 3:11 p.m. Monday, Bishop was arraigned and remanded to the Oswego County Jail. As of Tuesday morning, he has not made bail or bond.
The investigation is ongoing, Waters said, and anyone with information should contact the OPD investigations division at 315-342-8120.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
