Man allegedly robbed Mexico Key Bank, couldn't hold all his stolen cash

MEXICO — Police say the man who allegedly robbed the Mexico Key Bank on Wednesday had trouble fleeing with his stolen loot and was arrested a short time after the heist.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that David Clark, 31, of Mexico, has been charged with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny after police say he passed a note to a teller at the Key Bank demanding money.
According to police, members of the sheriff’s office responded to the Mexico Key Bank shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 to reports of a robbery. When they arrived, they discovered Clark had allegedly attempted to flee through the bank parking lot, but could not secure all of his ill-gotten gains.
“The money was falling off his person,” Sheriff Office Investigator Andy Bucher told The Palladium-Times. “He was trying to stash it in his pants area, but did not do a great job.”
Clark allegedly made off with $2,151, police said. Some of the money was recovered in the parking lot, and more recovered when Clark was apprehended several hours later. The amount of money recovered is $1,588, according to the sheriff’s office.
Clark was arraigned in Oswego County centralized arraignment court and released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police and the Oswego Police Department personnel assisted in the investigation.
