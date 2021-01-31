Maker Madness set for special pandemic edition March 8

OSWEGO — Have no fear, Maker fans — officials from the annual hands-on expo at SUNY Oswego have announced the popular event will continue this year with a special pandemic edition.
Held each year to coincide with two worldwide celebrations of women’s empowerment, Maker Madness 2021 will take place on March 8, according to an announcement from Maker Madness officials.
“Though we cannot be together at Penfield Library, we are still able to bring to you a menu of activities to help you celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month,” said Zonta Club of Oswego Maker Madness Chair Iraina Gerchman.
Zonta, an international organization dedicated to the advancement and advocacy of women and girls, partners with the Penfield Library and Novelis to present Maker Madness and its full day of activities which this year will include “virtual field trips, STEM activities, poetry writing, and photo and video celebrations.”
“Our events are designed for all ages and all genders and everything is free,” Gerchman said.
Maker Madness Pandemic Edition will introduce several new aspects to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations. Officials said the largest change will be the expansion of Maker Madness from a weekend event to a month-long contest beginning with the kick off of team trivia on March 8.
“Throughout the month, teams can engage in a variety of interactive events and any resident of New York can participate,” Gerchman said.
Along the way, teams will earn Maker Madness virtual tokens to enter a drawing for one of four Google Chromebooks, donated by Trox Solutions.
For more information and full rules, visit the Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.
