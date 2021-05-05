MEXICO — The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) will present its proposed 2021-22 budget at a public hearing Tuesday evening in Mexico Middle School’s auditorium.
The proposed MACS budget for the upcoming school year is set at $59.6 million, according to district officials, and the hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
The proposal — a roughly $2 million or 3.48 percent overall increase from last year’s adopted budget — was crafted “based on a community budget survey that hundreds offered feedback, conversations with the public and analysis of academic, attendance and discipline data,” said Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner.
The budget contains a proposed 1.9 percent tax levy increase, an average of 37 cents per thousand dollars of assessed land value, officials said.
Three candidates are running for two vacancies on the MACS Board of Education: Amy Shaw, Autumn Pigeon and Chad Bigelow will appear in that order on the ballot to serve in the three-year terms.
In addition to the budget proposal and board openings, on May 18 MACS voters will also vote on a proposition for the district to purchase and finance five student transportation vehicles at an estimated cost not to exceed $600,000.
The annual New York state budget vote and school board elections will take place Tuesday, May 18. MACS polls will be open from noon until 9 p.m. at Mexico, New Haven and Palermo elementary schools.
A polling place lookup, the full budget proposal and a copy of the budget newsletter is available on www.MexicoCSD.org.
