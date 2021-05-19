MEXICO — The MACS Alumni Association’s annual dinner and meeting will take place on June 12 at The Eis House Lodge located at 144 Academy St., Mexico.
Recognition of alumni from the classes whose years end in 0 or 1 and 5 or 6 will occur; those guests will receive MACS Alumni Association coffee mugs.
Several MACS Alumni Association Scholarships will be awarded as well as awards to the Class of 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian. The dinner/meeting will start with a cash bar/social hour at 4 p.m. A turkey buffet dinner will be served around 5:30 p.m. Cakes furnished by Damiano’s Eatery will be served for dessert.
Edward McCarty, retired superintendent of buildings and grounds will be inducted into the MACS Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
High School Principal Ryan Lanigan and MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner will provide updates on the high school and the district.
The dinner carries an $18.50 per-person cost and officials ask attendees to add an extra four dollars for association dues to defray the cost of postage for the spring newsletter and the cost of dinners for guests (student scholarship recipients, honorees, etc.)
Checks should be made payable to MACS Alumni Association and mailed to Karen Brown, 117 Middle Road, Oswego, NY 13126. Mail reservations by June 4.
A reminder: Attendees to the dinner meeting do not have to be graduates.
“Anyone with an interest in the MACS district is welcome,” said MACS Alumni Association President James Emery..
Finally, to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required at check-in at the door and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking.
