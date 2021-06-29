VOLNEY — Lydall, the Connecticut-based company that owns and operates the former Armstrong plant in the town of Volney, is being acquired by Unifrax in a deal that values the materials company at roughly $1.3 billion.
Tonawanda-based Unifrax is a provider of specialty thermal management, filtration, battery and other materials.
Lydall and Unifrax announced this week a definitive agreement had been signed and the deal was approved by the board of directors of both companies.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 pending regulatory and Lydall stockholder approval. If approved, Lydall shareholders would receive $62.10 per share as part of the deal. Shares soared on the news earlier this week, jumping from $33 to more than $60.
Lydall, which designs and produces specialty filtration and other materials, operates more than 30 manufacturing facilities around the world, including other New York locations in Beaver Falls and Hoosick Falls. Unifrax said Lydall’s leading technologies make it well positioned to capitalize on growth in markets such as clean air filtration and electric vehicles.
“The combination of Unifrax and Lydall creates a global specialty materials platform with new cutting-edge technologies in advanced filtration, electric vehicle battery systems and energy saving applications,” John Dandolph, president and CEO of Unifrax, said in a statement. “The addition of Lydall’s people, technologies and assets to the Unifrax portfolio will help accelerate our innovation pipeline and create a world-class platform capable of solving the world’s most pressing energy consumption, environmental and filtration challenges.”
Dandolph said Unifrax is excited to partner with Lydall, which he called “a company that is similarly focused” and committed to a greener, cleaner and safer world.
Lydall President and CEO Sara Greenstein expressed excitement about the combination of Lydall and Unifrax.
“With this transaction, we are creating a leader in specialty filtration and advanced materials with over 250 years of combined expertise and experience delivering innovative and compelling solutions to customers worldwide,” Greenstein said.
Leaders of Clearlake Capital Group, a private equity firm backing Unifrax, said the addition of Lydall to the Unifrax portfolio and its strong capabilities in advanced filtration create “a global platform with significant scale” and accelerate each company’s growth plans.
The deal, if completed, would mark the second time in less than three years the Volney plant has changed hands. It was formerly operated by Interface Solutions, which was sold to Lydall in late 2018 for $265 million.
Representatives for Unifrax and Clearlake declined to comment this week when asked about the future of the Volney facility and its workers.
Lydall manufactures materials that find their way to end users in a wide array of applications, according to company officials, including air filtration, sealing, sound deadening and other products. Lydall was recognized throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for its much-needed contributions to personal protective equipment, or PPE, including N95 masks, and indoor air quality applications. Lydall officials in January told The Palladium-Times the company had a banner year in 2020 and the Volney facility was seeking to expand in 2021.
“It’s been a pretty extraordinary year all the way around and continues to be,” Jon Preston, vice president of global sales at Lydall, said in January. He noted the company certainly faced challenges throughout 2020, but the company and the Fulton plant ultimately ended the year with sales on pace with 2019.
Lydall reported sales of more than $210 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a nearly 10 percent increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $17.7 million, a steep increase from $12.4 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The company’s stock rose from around $5 in March 2020 — during the market lows caused by the pandemic — to more than $40 a year later before then skyrocketing on the news of the Unifrax buyout.
Company officials told The Palladium-Times the Fulton plant specializes in the “manufacturing of gasket materials,” which leave the plant as rolled goods and are sent to more than 500 customers across the globe. Customers then turn Lydall’s products into parts for everything from automotive uses to power generation and agriculture. Preston said Lydall and the Fulton plant were considered essential from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the plant’s products, which include cellulose and acrylic fibers, going into “some pretty critical applications.”
Success in the sealing sector led Lydall to seek a workforce expansion of more than 10 percent at the Fulton operation, with company officials saying earlier this year they were looking to fill roughly 10 positions in the production space in the first half of 2021.
Andy Uhl, vice president of operations and supply chain at Lydall, said about 80 individuals were employed at the Volney site in January.
“We are committed to the area and the region and growing the business and are encouraged by the developments over the last two years since the acquisition happened,” Uhl said earlier this year. “We’ve been able to maintain and integrate the team there pretty effectively over the last two years and continued to invest in growth with the Fulton operation.”
Back in 2018, Lydall officials were mum about the future of the Volney facility when it was purchased as part of the Interface deal and declined to discuss the Oswego County facility specifically. When the sale to Lydall was announced, Chicago-based Wind Point Partners, which acquired Interface in December 2011, said the company achieved record levels of revenue and profitability in recent years, including sales of $142 million and adjusted EBITDA of $26 million in the fiscal year ending in December 2017.
