LT-5 wins ‘Save America’s Treasures’ grant

OSWEGO — A $360,000 federal grant will go towards maintaining the LT-5 tug, currently floating under the auspices of the Port of Oswego Authority and H. Lee White Maritime Museum.
The 78-year-old vessel, officially known as U.S. Army Transport LT-5 Major Elisha K. Henson, began its career in the English port city of Exemouth after its construction in New York City. The LT-5 carried ammunition for the allied invasion of Europe, the task for which the ship was specifically built. Its 114-foot hull and 24-crew member saw significant action on the Normandy Channel coast.
Now, with a “Save America’s Treasures” grant from the National Park Service (NPS), the LT-5 will be around for more generations of Oswegonians to enjoy.
Announced recently by President Donald Trump, the grants fund 42 preservation and conservation projects in 26 states. The NPS, in partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities awards the matching grants to “support the preservation of nationally significant historic properties and collections.”
Mercedes Niess is the executive director of the maritime museum, and on Wednesday told The Palladium-Times she and members of her staff worked furiously on the application for the sizeable monetary boost. They were thrilled to find out they were one of only four projects chosen in New York state.
“We felt as a National Historic Landmark, the LT-5 was an appropriate funding opportunity for restoration and preservation,” Niess said. The museum now has three years to find $360,000 in matching funds. Some of that may come from a nearby close friend.
The Port of Oswego Authority is the technical owner of the LT-5, and through a series of memorandums of understanding and unofficial partnerships, helps preserve the time-weary piece of American history.
“We’re really happy (the H. Lee White Maritime Musuem) got this grant,” said Port of Oswego Authority Executive Director Bill Scriber. “This gives us a way forward to make it a better historic display.”
In addition to its booming export business (see Page 3 in the Thursday, Sept. 17 edition of the Pall-Times for the latest St. Lawrence Seaway shipping report), the port is constantly improving its infrastructure, Scriber said. The most ambitious project may be one of his latest: a 365-ton crane lift, which he says could also be used to lift the LT-5 completely out of the water for the first time since its keel was laid down. The opportunities to repair and learn from “dewatering” the ship would be extensive — as would the bill. The crane is the largest of its kind on any of the Great Lakes, Scriber said, and such a service to the Marine Museum and LT-5 would undoubtedly go a significant way in bolstering progress toward the museum’s goal of $360,000 in matching funds.
Other sites receiving “Save America’s Treasures” grants include: Syracuse’s Gustav Stickley House and Manlius’ Canal Society. Downstate, grants were awarded to: the Edward Blank Collections at the TIVO Institute for Jewish Research; Garment District Records at the the Fashion Institute of Technology and conservation and of the Henry Darger Collection at the American Folk Art Museum.
