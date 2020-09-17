VOLNEY — Longtime Volney Supervisor Dennis Lockwood, who died last week at the age of 77, is remembered by colleagues as a family man who put his heart and soul into his hometown, which he led for more than two decades.
Lockwood, who took office as town supervisor in 1996, passed away Sept. 10 after nearly 25 years in office. Born in 1942, Lockwood was a lifelong resident of Volney and colleagues and family described him as someone who was well respected in the community and served as a calm and steady leader for the town.
Volney Town Judge Kelvin Kio, who also served many years on the town board alongside Lockwood, called the longtime supervisor “a pillar of the town of Volney” and someone who will surely be missed in the community.
“His whole heart and soul was in the town of Volney,” Kio said. “He was an outstanding supervisor.”
Linda Lockwood, who represents Volney in the Oswego County Legislature and is married to Dennis’ brother Gerald, described her brother-in-law as someone who was friendly and cordial to everyone, and worked hard to make Volney a better place.
“He had a very good sense of running the town and caring for the taxpayers’ money,” Linda Lockwood said. “And he was good to all the town employees.”
Colleagues said under Lockwood’s leadership the town ran smoothly, and very rarely were there any major controversies — a testament to Lockwood’s ability to serve as a mediator. Lockwood was known as an excellent listener, according to colleagues, and would let residents and others air out their grievances in full before working to solve problems or find a solution.
“One thing Dennis brought to the board is he was always a moderator type,” said Greg Hartranft, a longtime town councilor and current deputy supervisor. “He didn’t like a lot of confrontation. He’d rather work with the people instead of being argumentative.”
Lockwood left his mark on Volney and his accomplishments are numerous, but family and colleagues said the creation of the Volney Memorial Park was among his proudest endeavors as supervisor.
“Dennis Lockwood was the type of public servant I wish we had more of today,” Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said upon hearing of Lockwood’s death. “He served for all the right reasons — to help people and improve his community. The town of Volney has lost a friend and a leader.”
Under Lockwood’s leadership, the town also installed more than a dozen water service projects. Colleagues said Lockwood worked hard to develop a plan to bring water to the areas of town that needed it most, and put forth significant effort to do so with as little cost to property owners as possible.
Hartranft said another early contribution of Lockwood was his role in establishing an independent assessor for the town. Prior to the town adopting a sole assessor, who is appointed by the town board, there were perceptions of favoritism in property assessments, and Lockwood, Hartranft and other town leaders at the time put the sole assessor measure up for referendum, which was approved by voters.
“That was one of the best things and one of the fairest things we did in this town and Dennis was part of that,” Hartranft said. “We got rid of the good ol’ boys system by doing that.”
Lockwood also took pride in his ability to keep Volney taxes steady over the years, rarely increasing the tax rate and on most of those occasions by “just a penny” or “a couple pennies,” as he used to say.
“He was an outstanding supervisor,” Kio said. “I can’t remember the last time our taxes were raised. He knew that budget down cold. He knew where every dime and nickel was and he did a tremendous job for the town of Volney.”
In addition to his time serving the town of Volney, Lockwood was active in the Mount Pleasant Boy Scouts and a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge.
Lockwood is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine Ives Lockwood, children Micheal and Denise, brother Gerald and sister Jean Ives, all of whom reside in Volney with their families.
Due to his role as deputy supervisor, Hartranft is filling in as supervisor and will likely be appointed by the town board to continue in that role until an election can be held in November 2021 to fill what would then be the remaining two years of Lockwood’s term.
If Hartranft were appointed by the board to serve as supervisor, the board would then have to fill the town board seat vacated by his appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.